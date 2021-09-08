Solar Star wins WISE Award 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayeann Lawrence-Heyck, founder and CEO of NY's premier solar engineering and expediting firm, Sologistics, has joined the ranks of distinguished women to have received the American Solar Energy Society 's (ASES) Women in Solar Energy Award. A formidable accomplishment for both Lawrence-Heyck and Sologistics, this award recognizes one outstanding woman annually for her leadership, technical achievements and inspiring contribution through policy advocacy, educational opportunities, and/or social change, especially for women and BIPOC individuals in solar energy.

As a board member of the New York State Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA), Lawrence-Heyck is actively working to shape sustainable renewable energy policy. She also serves on NYSEIA's committee for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) and has always been committed to fostering equity and inclusivity in the workplace. Her team is 60% female and 50% BIPOC, as she insists on leading by example in operating with a diverse workforce. "Looking around and not seeing representation in the room was quite disheartening at first. Until I recognized that I was the representation, I was in the room. It's up to us to bring the representation, in how we show up as individuals and in our hiring practices. " Fayeann insists on prioritizing the 'human' in human resources. By design, Sologistics has operated a 'work from where you work best' policy from day one - whether that's at the office or on a beach.

In a quest to broaden her impact Lawrence-Heyck serves as part of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network, is an Island Innovation Ambassador and is in the process of founding the Sologistics Renewables Academy in Grenada, where she now resides. The academy will provide accessible renewable energy education, training and employment opportunities for the local population. Speaking on her decision to found the centre, Faye noted "I am committed to giving back to the island that has welcomed me home by providing opportunities and awareness to Grenada's citizenry about alternative paths to sustainability and self-sufficiency. We have relied on traditional tourism for too long; it's past time to give our brilliant young minds the support and resources to compete in a global market and to help drive the expansion of renewable energy options. This is a critical step in ensuring that the Caribbean region becomes energy independent."

