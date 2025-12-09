Solar Tax Credit at Risk for Thousands of Homeowners as Supply Chain Crisis Escalates, Warns Vital Energy Solutions

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Energy Solutions, a leading solar and battery installation company in Northern California, is urgently calling on state and federal leaders to intervene as severe supply chain shortages, permitting delays, and utility backlogs threaten to disqualify thousands of homeowners from receiving federal solar tax credits set to expire on December 31.

The company reports that 120 of its customers, within a single congressional district, are at immediate risk of losing their federal tax credit despite having acted responsibly and on time. Vital Energy Solutions warns this issue is widespread across California and the U.S., placing thousands of families in jeopardy with only 23 days remaining before the deadline.

"Every step of the process is overextended," said Jason Jackson, CEO of Vital Energy Solutions. "Manufacturers are facing unprecedented shortages. Distributors are backlogged and overwhelmed. Utility companies are struggling to process interconnections, and local permitting offices are weeks behind. The result is that homeowners who made responsible, environmentally sound decisions may lose a benefit they planned for, through no fault of their own."

Nationwide shortages of key components including inverters, batteries, racking, solar panels, and even basic electrical fittings, have created an industry-wide bottleneck. Utilities are simultaneously experiencing staffing shortages and record-high interconnection queues, compounding delays that installation companies cannot overcome before year-end.

Vital Energy Solutions is urging public officials to support a minimum three-month extension or administrative reprieve to protect homeowners caught in the backlog from losing the federal solar tax credit.

"This is no longer a business challenge, it is a homeowner crisis," the company said in a statement. "Without immediate visibility, leadership, and relief, families across California and the U.S. stand to lose millions of dollars in tax credits due to circumstances beyond their control."

The company is also calling on national and local media to spotlight the issue, emphasizing that the public has received little warning about the scope or financial impact of the crisis.

Vital Energy Solutions (https://vitalenergysolar.com) is a solar and battery installation company with more than five decades of experience. Founded in 1971, the family-owned company delivers clean energy solutions.

Vital Energy Solutions empowers people by simplifying energy. We educate homeowners, design systems tailored to real lives, and deliver solar and battery solutions that cut costs, shrink carbon footprints, and restore control.

