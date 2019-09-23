Solar Tech Company Complete Solar Raises $9 Million to Expand Access for Solar Adoption in the U.S.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Solar, Inc., today announced it has raised $9 million in equity funding led by Ecosystem Integrity Fund. Additional participating investment came from the Libra Foundation.

This capital is supporting Complete Solar's market expansion, which includes enabling non-solar sales channels to expand their respective product offerings through Complete Solar's reseller program. Complete Solar is also set to expand its product offerings to include electric car chargers, battery back-up systems, electric heat pumps, roofing, and other home energy upgrades by cross promoting its partners' energy products. Complete Solar has expanded its partnerships across California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Utah and Arizona.

Complete Solar has seen tremendous growth and activity since it first introduced its HelioPro Alliance Program in 2016. This platform provides sales tools and diverse financing options to companies looking to offer solar energy systems to homeowners. Since that time, Complete Solar has partnered with over 100 companies that specialize in solar sales as well as established companies in adjacent fields, such as HVAC companies, roofing companies, and new home builders.

"We are excited to be working closely with the Ecosystem Integrity Fund and other key investors to help drive our already rapid growth," said Complete Solar's CEO, Will Anderson. "Complete Solar is well positioned to help drive the adoption of solar products across the U.S. by partnering with some of the best providers in the business, expanding to solar + storage, EVs and other key energy upgrades for the home."

"Complete Solar is central to our distributed energy investment strategy," said Geoff Eisenberg, partner, Ecosystem Integrity Fund. "Complete is set to bring solar/storage/EV charging into the mainstream by expanding access, lowering costs, and growing into new product categories, and enabling other companies to promote this product. They provide the only platform that provides nationwide implementation and ongoing management of solar, storage, EV chargers, and smart energy home devices in a cost-effective and customer friendly manner."

Dave Pond, the leader of CUIC, a Complete Solar sales partner, said, "Complete Solar not only makes it easy for anyone to offer solar to their customers, but just as important, they support that offer with rapid fulfillment and world-class customer service."

SOURCE Complete Solar, Inc.