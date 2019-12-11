Solar Tracker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Solar Tracker Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Solar PV, Concentrated PV, Concentrated Solar Power), By Product (Single Axis, Dual Axis), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807245/?utm_source=PRN



The global solar tracker market demand is expected to reach 172.0 GW by 2025, expanding at a volume-based CAGR of 32.0%. Solar tracker is installed on a photovoltaic (PV) system to get an increased energy output during the day. The PV system helps to minimize the angle of incidence between incoming light and panel, thereby increasing the amount of energy produced.



The single axis segment is predicted to have the highest growth over the forecast years and is projected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 30.6% from 2019 to 2025. Single axis tracker is economical than dual axis tracker and easy to maintain. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing need for renewable power generation, especially in the single axis segment.



The dual axis segment accounted for lower market share in terms of volume and is projected to exhibit lower CAGR during the forecast period.Dual-axis solar trackers comprise two degrees of freedom that act as axis of rotation.



The axis fixed to the ground is considered as the primary axis and the one referenced to the primary axis is called the secondary axis.



Dual axis trackers have modules that are oriented parallel to the secondary axis of rotation. They allow maximum absorption of the sun's rays on account of their ability to follow the sun both horizontally and vertically, thus generating 8% to 10% more energy than single axis trackers.



In terms of technology, the PV segment is anticipated to hold majority share in the market over the forecast period. The simplicity of its design along with the cost-effectiveness make them ideally suitable for most PV applications at utility level.



Additionally, trackers installed on PV modules occupy less space as compared to the concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. The PV technology does not require any additional lenses, mirrors or sterling energy to generate electricity, thereby making them suitable for use in non-utility applications.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The solar tracker market is estimated to witness a volume-based CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2025. Solar tracker helps in increasing the efficiency of the cell. Increasing solar PV demand in various regions is expected to propel the growth of the market over the projected period

• Solar PV emerged as a leading technology segment accounting for a revenue share of close to 91.0% in 2018. Increasing government focus on renewable energy has resulted in the development of PV cells as a sustainable and continuous source of energy generation

• The single axis segment leading product segment covering more than 64.0% of the market volume in 2018 and is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Single axis trackers are less expensive as compared to dual axis trackers and, therefore, are widely employed in utility and non-utility application

• The utility application segment is expected to account for more than 87.0 % of the market volume in 2025 and is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Trackers are being used on a large-scale in utility applications in light of increasing government subsides coupled with feed-in tariff schemes particularly in North American and European region

• North America accounted for the largest market share of more than 30.0% volume share in 2018 owing to favorable policies and incentives for solar PV installation in the country. However, Middle East and Africa market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rise in investments for renewable energy sources in the region

• Major companies actively operating in the solar tracker market in the present scenario include NEXTracker Inc.; PV Hardware; Soltec; First Solar Inc.; and Array Technologies Inc. These companies are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to augment their market share.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807245/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

