Solar Wolf Energy Howls in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapidly growing expansion of their 3-border headquarters of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, Solar Wolf Energy has substantially increased its footprint and demand in the Constitution State. So much so that the need to on-board and hire an additional 16-30 installers and electricians in Connecticut alone. "We are excited to bring our level of quality to our southern neighbors in CT. We are equally excited to be in a position to offer some talented tradesmen as well as project managers a career and not just a job," Ted Strzelecki, Chairman and CEO stated. Solar Wolf Energy is already functioning in over a dozen other states with residential, commercial, and solar farms is currently looking to acquire another office and warehouse storage location in the Hartford central region.

About Solar Wolf Energy:

Solar Wolf Energy is a nationwide solar energy installer with years of experience in construction planning, installment execution and energy and utility implementation, both residential & commercial. Focused on communication with the customer every step of the way, Solar Wolf Energy is dedicated to helping customers achieve optimal energy efficiency and financial independence. Learn more at SolarWolfEnergy.com.

Solar Wolf Energy

888-878-4396

Info@solarwolfenergy.com

SOURCE Solar Wolf Energy

Related Links

http://www.solarwolfenergy.com

