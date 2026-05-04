Solaray Launches Liposomal Prenatal to Redefine Daily Nutrition for Moms-to-Be

The first-of-its-kind, fully liposomal prenatal formulated to support absorption, tolerance, and pregnancy needs

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Women's Health Month, Solaray®, a trusted leader in high‑quality, rigorously tested supplements, today introduced its new Liposomal Prenatal - designed to deliver essential daily nutrition for women before and during pregnancy without the digestive discomfort commonly associated with traditional prenatals. The science-backed formula features 100 percent liposomal vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients to help support better absorption and gentle digestion, delivering essential nutrients needed during early pregnancy.

Liposomal Prenatal

"Finding a prenatal that delivers everything a mother and baby need, without compromise, has historically been a challenge. Many prenatal formulas omit iron entirely because of the digestive discomfort it can cause," said Rachel Kilroy, Director of Product Innovation at Solaray. "Our liposomal technology changes that equation. By encasing nutrients in a protective lipid barrier designed for optimal absorption and gentle digestion, we were able to formulate a prenatal that includes iron alongside every other essential nutrient, without asking women to choose between complete nutrition and comfort."

Introducing the Liposomal Prenatal - Designed for Gentle Digestion

Liposomal Prenatal is thoughtfully formulated to support the foundational nutritional needs of women before and during early pregnancy. The first prenatal from Solaray to feature a fully liposomal blend of essential vitamins and minerals, the formula is designed for optimal absorption and gentle digestion in a convenient, two-capsule-per-day format.

Created for women who are planning to conceive or in their first trimester, Liposomal Prenatal delivers 17 vitamins and minerals at 100 percent of the daily recommended value for pregnancy, across 20 liposomal nutrients that support whole-body wellness during this critical life stage.

Key nutrients include:

Methylfolate (5‑MTHF): A consumer‑preferred form of folate commonly recommended during pregnancy that is readily utilized by the body to support red blood cell production and nervous system health.*

Choline: An essential nutrient that supports healthy cell membranes and plays an important role in cell division and important for both mitochondrial membranes and the distribution of fats, providing 20 percent of the recommended daily value per serving.*

Iron: Iron supports healthy blood levels and red blood cell production, but it's often excluded from prenatals due to digestive discomfort properties.* Solaray's liposomal iron is designed for gentle digestion and optimal absorption, so women can get complete prenatal support without the discomfort.

Iodine: Iodine provides essential thyroid support during pregnancy.*

Vitamin B6: Included to support cellular energy metabolism and nerve function.*

Ginger: relieves nausea associated with motion sickness*

For women who are planning to conceive or breastfeeding, Solaray also recommends complementary choline support in addition to the prenatal. Choline is an essential nutrient involved in cellular structure and early development, yet intake needs can increase during preconception, pregnancy, and lactation. Solaray Choline delivers 100 percent of the recommended daily value of choline in a convenient liquid-in-capsule format, providing an odor-free and easy-to-take source of this vital nutrient. *

For your today and your baby's tomorrow, Solaray's Liposomal Prenatal prioritizes ease, tolerance, and absorption - offering women a simplified, science-backed approach to prenatal nutrition.

The Science Behind The Liposomal Prenatal

Prenatal nutrition places unique demands on the body. Digestive sensitivity is common during pregnancy, and efficient nutrient absorption is essential to support both maternal health and fetal development. Solaray's Liposomal Prenatal was specifically formulated to address these needs through 100 percent liposomal delivery.

Liposomal technology works by encasing nutrients in a protective lipid barrier, helping them move through the digestive system more efficiently and reach the body where they are needed most. In this prenatal formula, liposomal delivery supports improved bioavailability while minimizing gastrointestinal irritation, making it especially well suited for prenatal supplementation and sensitive digestion during early pregnancy.

This delivery system is what makes a best-in-class prenatal possible. By protecting nutrients such as iron - commonly excluded from traditional formulations - Liposomal Prenatal delivers the full spectrum of essential vitamins and minerals for pregnancy, without sacrificing comfort or tolerance.

As part of Solaray's commitment to women's health, Liposomal Prenatal represents a science-backed approach to delivering complete, well-tolerated prenatal nutrition women can trust during a critical life stage.

Solaray's Liposomal Prenatal is now available at Solaray.com, Amazon.com, and participating health food retailers nationwide.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a more than 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products—nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun—each ingredient rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Solaray