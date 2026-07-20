Solaray Launches UNLIMIT, a Full Product Line Built for Longevity

Anchored by Creatine + MBP, NMN, and Liposomal NAD+, the eight-formula system is designed to support the 75 percent of aging influenced by how we live, train, and fuel our bodies

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray®, a trusted leader in high-quality, rigorously tested supplements, today introduces UNLIMIT, a new eight-product system built to support how the body performs and functions over time, with a focused approach grounded in three of the most relevant areas of longevity: cellular energy, muscle health, and bone density.*

Hero image of Solaray's UNLIMIT collection, featuring NAD+, NMN and Creatine + MBP

UNLIMIT is led by three hero formulas: Creatine + MBP®, formulated to support muscle and bone health in aging; NMN, formulated at a clinically studied dose to increase NAD+ levels; and Liposomal NAD+, formulated to support cellular energy.* Together, these formulas target key indicators researchers point to when describing how the body changes with age and reflect Solaray's approach of pairing proven ingredients with thoughtful delivery science rather than chasing trend-driven formulas.

Research suggests that genetics account for approximately 25% of the variation in how people age, while lifestyle and environmental factors influence the remaining 75%.*

Designed with that understanding in mind, Solaray developed UNLIMIT as one of the only full, targeted longevity-focused supplement systems in the market. The line includes eight complementary formulas that support both macro aspects of health, like muscle and bone, and cellular-level function.

Introducing the UNLIMIT Line

UNLIMIT brings together eight formulas, each chosen to support a specific, well-documented aspect of how the body functions and changes with age, without unnecessary ingredients or overengineered formulas.

"UNLIMIT was designed to simplify a complex category," said Rachel Kilroy, Sr. Director of Product Innovation at Solaray. "As the science around longevity has evolved, research has continued to point to the importance of supporting muscle, bone, and cellular health. We created UNLIMIT as a collection of targeted supplements rooted in these key areas, giving consumers a practical way to take a more focused approach to healthy aging. To us, longevity isn't about living longer. It's about feeling your best and maintaining that vitality throughout the years ahead."

At the center of the lineup are three hero formulas:

Creatine + MBP , an unflavored powder combining 8 grams of creatine monohydrate to support muscle health in aging, muscle growth, and exercise recovery, with 40 milligrams of MBP, a clinically studied ingredient shown to support bone mineral density in women, plus 500 milligrams of L-leucine for additional targeted support.*

, an unflavored powder combining 8 grams of creatine monohydrate to support muscle health in aging, muscle growth, and exercise recovery, with 40 milligrams of MBP, a clinically studied ingredient shown to support bone mineral density in women, plus 500 milligrams of L-leucine for additional targeted support.* NMN is formulated at a clinically studied dose to increase NAD+ levels; NAD+ supports cellular energy, helping support cellular health as the body ages.*

is formulated at a clinically studied dose to increase NAD+ levels; NAD+ supports cellular energy, helping support cellular health as the body ages.* Liposomal NAD+, a 500 milligram formula using liposomal technology designed for optimal absorption, supporting cellular energy as NAD+ levels naturally decline with age.*

Together, these three formulas reflect Solaray's approach: pairing well-established ingredients with thoughtful delivery systems to support key indicators of healthy aging, from muscle and bone health to cellular function.*

The hero trio is complemented by five additional formulas that complete the system:

Liposomal Glutathione, an antioxidant formula designed to support cellular health, immune function, and the body's natural detoxification processes.*

PEAK ATP®, a clinically studied ingredient that supports physical performance, energy for exercise, and muscle function.*

Spermidine, a naturally occurring polyamine at a clinically studied dose to help maintain healthy levels.* .*

Fisetin, a plant-derived flavonoid formulated to help maintain healthy levels.*

NADH, a vital coenzyme that supports cellular energy for support at the cellular level.*

Each product is designed to work on its own or as part of a broader routine, giving consumers flexibility to build a personalized approach to supporting long-term health and performance.

Built On Solaray's Legacy of Trust

Every UNLIMIT formula is manufactured in Solaray's GMP-certified facility with ingredients that are triple-tested for identity, purity, and potency, the same standard the brand has applied for more than five decades. Through its vertically integrated model, Solaray maintains oversight from formulation through manufacturing and testing, allowing the brand to pair innovation with the quality standards consumers have trusted since 1973. The UNLIMIT line reflects Solaray's long-standing philosophy: no unnecessary ingredients, no overengineered formulas, and a focus on delivering targeted support people can use consistently over time.

UNLIMIT is now available at Solaray.com, Amazon.com, and participating health food stores nationwide.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*SOURCE: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9145989/

Caruso C, et. al. How Important Are Genes to Achieve Longevity? International Journal of Molecular Science 2022 May PMC9145989.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a more than 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products—nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun—each ingredient rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Solaray