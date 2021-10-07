Solarea Bio rounds out management team to gear up for commercialization of first product

Solarea bio rounds out management team to prepare for product launch Tweet this

David Easson, Solarea's Chief Manufacturing Officer has spent most of his career at startup companies working to develop and commercialize microbial and biopharmaceutical products. He has held process development and manufacturing leadership roles at Alpha-Beta Technology, Epic Therapeutics, Baxter Healthcare, AOBiome, and recently Indigo Ag. He earned his Sc.D. from MIT and is energized by early stage companies. "I am very excited to be a part of the Solarea team," says Easson, "we are focused on ensuring efficient scale-up of our manufacturing processes and the rapid launch of our novel and valuable products. I believe that this is critical to unlocking the full potential of our technology."

In the Chief Business Officer role, Rachel Raymond will drive the strategy and implementation of the commercial launches of new products and define partnerships with industry players. She brings extensive experience in this space including global strategy and business development roles at Syngenta and commercial roles at Indigo, most recently having served as the Chief Operating Officer for their North American Business. "Solarea is exactly the type of opportunity I was looking for," says Raymond, who completed her MBA at Harvard Business School and is passionate about launching new technologies "the technology platform creates so much opportunity to bring value across multiple verticals. I'm proud to be a part of a team bringing products to market that will have such an important impact on people's lives and wellbeing."

"The management team is set up for our next steps in the company's growth by launching our lead products and expanding our pipeline in multiple verticals" says Toledo. "I'm fortunate to be working with such an experienced and mission-oriented group as we unlock the power of fresh fruits and vegetable microbiomes to help people address key challenges they're facing with their health."

About Solarea: Solarea Bio is a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, MA developing new microbiome-based solutions to address some of the world's largest health problems. Solarea Bio: Inspired by Nature, Powered by Science.(TM)

