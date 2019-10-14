SolarEdge Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Glu Mobile to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) will replace International Speedway Corp. (NASD: ISCA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASD: GLUU) will replace SolarEdge Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 18. Nascar Holdings Inc. is acquiring International Speedway in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Glu Mobile develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Interactive Home Entertainment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – October 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED SolarEdge

Technologies Information Technology Semiconductor

Equipment DELETED International

Speedway Consumer Discretionary Leisure Facilities



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – October 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Glu Mobile Communication Services Interactive Home

Entertainment DELETED SolarEdge

Technologies Information Technology Semiconductor

Equipment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

