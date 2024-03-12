SolaREIT Expands Finance and Business Development Leadership Team

Leading Solar and Battery Storage Real Estate Investment Company's New Hires Bring 50+ years of Industry Experience to the Leadership Team.

VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, a solar and storage real estate investment company, has announced the expansion of the company's leadership team with the hires of three industry veterans. The company, which is the only pure-play provider of financing options for the real estate under solar and battery energy storage projects delivers maximum value and flexibility to developers.

"It's an exciting time as we grow at SolaREIT and we're pleased to be adding these industry veterans," said Laura Pagliarulo, President of SolaREIT. "Their experience will be critical to expanding access to the innovative financing solutions our industry needs."

Valerio Lombardo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. Lombardo comes to SolaREIT with over fifteen years of experience in finance in solar and battery storage. Most recently, Lombardo served at Fluence as a Senior Finance Director leading operations and FP&A across three regions. During his career, Lombardo has held a variety of leadership roles, including with AES, ranging from traditional FP&A, cost accounting, and cash management to contract negotiations, investment evaluation, risk and insurance.

Jeff Martin, Senior Vice President, Business Development. Based in Colorado, Martin comes to SolaREIT with over fifteen years of experience in renewable energy. Most recently Martin spent the past 6 years at Nautilus Solar Energy on the Structuring and M&A teams where he was responsible for originating, negotiating, and closing hundreds of MWs of solar and solar + storage projects.

Matt Kneifl, Senior Vice President, Business Development. Kneifl comes to SolaREIT with over 20 years of finance and investment experience, with thirteen years focused on renewable energy and battery storage. He was previously Head of U.S. Acquisitions and Partnerships for Amp Energy (now PureSky). Kneifl will be based in Texas.

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes thatsolar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

For more information, please visit www.solareit.com .

