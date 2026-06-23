SolaREIT Surpasses $100 Million in Capital Deployed in New York State

Leading Clean Energy Real Estate Investment Company has Provided Real Estate Capital Solutions for Over 500 Megawatts of Solar and Storage in New York

VIENNA, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, a leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today that it has surpassed $100 million in capital deployed across New York State. The milestone encompasses more than 60 real estate transactions supporting approximately 500 megawatts (AC) of solar and battery storage capacity across more than 3,000 acres statewide. Distributed generation and community solar scale projects account for the majority of the capital deployed.

"New York's electric grid needs solar and energy storage to meet rising demand, strengthen reliability, and support the state's clean energy goals. We're proud to provide flexible real estate capital solutions that support bringing these critical projects from development to deployment," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO and co-founder of SolaREIT.

SolaREIT's New York portfolio, while primarily community and distributed scale, includes utility-scale, as well as battery energy storage, across both urban and rural communities throughout the state. The company's financing solutions help developers and landowners maximize the value of the real estate under their projects while advancing clean energy deployment. In addition to land purchases, the company provides lease purchases and solar and storage loans, in all 50 states.

For more information: www.solareit.com

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative renewable energy real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

For more information, please visit www.solareit.com.

SOURCE SolaREIT