SolaREIT Expands Financing Offerings to Include Substation and Transmission Land for Solar and Storage Projects

Broader Infrastructure Focus Supports Grid-Connected Renewable Development Nationwide: Opens New Source of Capital for Developers

VIENNA, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, the leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today the expansion of its land financing solutions to include the critical infrastructure real estate that supports solar and storage projects—specifically land for substations and transmission corridors. This strategic move enables developers to secure capital not only for generation sites, but also for the associated land needed to interconnect and deliver clean energy to the grid.

"Developers are navigating one of the most challenging capital environments in the history of the energy industry, with clean energy lending growth slowing from 22% to just 5.8% year over year," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO of SolaREIT. "By expanding our financing solutions to include associated infrastructure, we're giving developers a powerful new tool to unlock capital and keep their projects moving forward."

As solar and storage development continues to scale across the country to meet growing energy demand, the real estate required to interconnect clean energy projects to the grid has become an increasingly critical—and often overlooked—component of project finance. Substations and transmission corridors represent significant land holdings that, until now, have largely remained untapped as a source of capital for developers. SolaREIT's expanded offering addresses this gap directly.

SolaREIT has provided the real estate financing for more than three gigawatts of clean energy projects valued at over $5 billion. The expansion of its financing solutions to include substation and transmission land builds on that foundation and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting developers with innovative, flexible capital solutions.

For more information, visit www.solareit.com.

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative renewable energy real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

SOURCE SolaREIT