SolaREIT Donates Land for New San Diego County Fire Station

Jacumba Fire Station 43 to be Built by the County of San Diego on 5 Donated Acres Attached to JVR Energy Park Solar Project Site

VIENNA, Va. and SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT™, the leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, today announced the donation of a 5-acre land parcel to the County of San Diego to support construction of Jacumba Fire Station 43, a new 7,100-square-foot fire station serving the Jacumba community in eastern San Diego County. Once completed, this will be the first permanent fire station in Jacumba, a small, rural community near the U.S.-Mexico border that currently lacks dedicated fire and emergency services infrastructure.

The donation is made in connection with the BayWa r.e. JVR Energy Park, a 90-megawatt (AC) solar project currently under construction on SolaREIT-owned land. The dedication of land for a Jacumba fire station was a commitment BayWa r.e. made to the community as part of the JVR Energy Park's original project approval, reflecting the company's investment in bringing renewable energy and lasting community benefits to the region.

"Solar development does more than generate clean energy — it creates construction jobs, expands the local tax base, and can serve as a catalyst for lasting community investment," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO and Co-Founder, SolaREIT. "We are proud to work alongside BayWa r.e. to bring both renewable energy and this vital public safety resource to Jacumba. This is exactly the kind of impact we believe solar can and should have on the communities that host these projects."

"When we first sat down with the Jacumba community, one of the things that came through clearly was the need for reliable emergency services. A fire station was not an afterthought; it was part of our commitment from the start. Seeing it become real is something we are genuinely proud of, and we are grateful to SolaREIT for making this land transfer possible," said Michael Stanton, EVP of Development at BayWa r.e. Americas.

SolaREIT acquired the land underlying JVR Energy Park in 2025. BayWa r.e. is partnering with SolaREIT in facilitating the land transfer. Jacumba Fire Station 43, expected to be completed in August 2027, will be equipped with two apparatus bays, four double dormitory rooms, and a full suite of operational facilities. The building is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, Zero Net Energy status, and a 20% reduction in embodied carbon, aligning with SolaREIT's commitment to sustainability and responsible land stewardship.

SolaREIT provides financial solutions to clean energy developers and landowners that allow them to monetize land and lease value, free up capital, or reduce lease costs. The company offers land purchases, lease purchases, and solar and storage land loans in all 50 states.

For more information: https://www.solareit.com

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative renewable energy real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

SOURCE SolaREIT