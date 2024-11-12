SolaREIT Surpasses Financing for $3 Billion of Solar and Battery Energy Storage Land

Leading Clean Energy Real Estate Investment Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Milestone

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREIT ™, a solar and battery energy storage real estate investment company, has surpassed a major milestone in providing solar and energy storage real estate financing for projects valued at more than $3 billion since its founding. The company, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, provides practical, streamlined capital solutions for financing solar and storage land, delivering maximum flexibility based on clients' individual needs, financial goals, and vision for their land. The $3 billion milestone encompasses projects in eighteen states.

"We founded SolaREIT four years ago with the goal of helping solar and BESS developers utilize the real estate under their projects to improve economics. Surpassing $3 billion in project value affirms that vision," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO and co-founder of SolaREIT. "With terawatt-scale growth projected in the coming decade, developers need a partner that understands their business and can help them leverage real estate in accretive ways."

Solar and energy storage development are increasingly capital-intensive. SolaREIT provides financial solutions to developers and project owners that allow them to monetize land and lease value, free up capital, or reduce lease costs. The company's three primary products , land purchase, lease purchase, and solar and storage land loans, are available in all 50 states.

For more information: https://www.solareit.com

About SolaREIT™

SolaREIT™, based in Virginia, is an innovative real estate company focused on delivering financing solutions for solar and battery energy storage developers. SolaREIT, a minority and women-owned business, was founded in 2020 as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by clean energy industry veterans with a proven track record in finance, project development, real estate, and community solar. The team is passionate about renewable energy and believes that solar and battery energy storage land financing plays a critical role in expanding the clean energy economy.

SOURCE SolaREIT