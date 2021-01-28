SolarFi Privé Pods to provide outdoor dining at Eataly NYC Flatiron

"We are honored to be selected by Eataly and work with a world-class brand. I want to thank Adele Parodi and the Eataly team. I'm impressed with Eataly's commitment to creating a healthy, blissful outdoor dining experience that promotes sustainability and innovation," says Antonio Dixon, co-founder of SolarFi.

Equipped with independent heating, Bluetooth-enabled speakers, and medical-grade HEPA air filters, Privé pods meet the intersection of elegance and sustainability. "One of the core pillars of Eataly is to be conscious about the environment in everything we do, from sourcing producers to the partners we collaborate with. For this reason, we have chosen SolarFi for the realization of our new outdoor restaurant Baita. Their pods are solar powered, and sustainability is a key concept of their business," says Marco Oppedisano, Store Director of Eataly NYC Flatiron.

Restaurants and hotels nationwide can take similar advantage of Privé pods as a resource for expanding outdoor dining space, providing a safe and enclosed environment for patrons and allowing diners to feel comfortable during a time of uneasiness. The pods range in size, from six feet by four feet to sixteen by eight feet, and can accommodate up to 12 people. They are suitable for a wide range of uses, from backyards to public parks and private dining to larger events.

About SolarFi

SolarFi's Privé was inspired out of the MIT poverty reduction lab. SolarFi is a Northeast clean tech company incubated out of Greentown Labs in Boston, MA, and New York's Capital region. All Privé pods are made in New York and Massachusetts. Experience the magic of Privé pods at www.solar-fi.com .

About Eataly NYC Flatiron:

Focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and culture. To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.com.

