Solari Crisis & Human Services Announces Expansion to Colorado

Award-winning nonprofit organization will serve as Colorado's provider for 988 and its statewide crisis line from call center in Denver area.

DENVER, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solari Crisis & Human Services has entered into a five-year contract with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration to serve as the provider responding to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline calls in Colorado, as well as calls to Colorado's statewide crisis line at 844-493-TALK (8255).

To do so, Solari will establish a call center in the Denver metro area and is currently seeking experienced crisis and peer support staff in Colorado to join the company and staff the operation. The nonprofit organization will begin taking crisis calls in Colorado on September 1, 2024.

Solari has provided crisis line services since its founding in 2007 and currently serves as the provider for 988 and a statewide crisis line in Arizona and for 988 in Oklahoma from call centers located in the respective states.

"We are honored to enter this new partnership with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration and to begin helping Colorado residents calling 988 and the statewide crisis line," said Justin Chase, CEO of Solari. "We are excited to share our company's mission of Inspiring Hope with those we will serve via our call center in the Denver area."

"The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration is thrilled to partner with Solari and is confident in its ability to provide exceptional crisis services to people in Colorado who contact 988 and Colorado Crisis Services. We look forward to welcoming the team to Colorado," said Dannette R. Smith, Commissioner of the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration.

Solari Crisis & Human Services is an award-winning, Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to Inspiring Hope and helping individuals through a continuum of health care services. Solari's vision is to be the trusted leader in improving lives and communities through human connection and innovation. Learn more at www.Solari-inc.org

