Solari Hemp Launches Farm-To-Shelf Operation With Over 150 Acres Of Colorado Hemp Farms And On-Site Extraction, Distillation, Testing, And Product Development

Solari Hemp is passionate about its farm-to-shelf operation, which gives the company complete control over each step in the life cycle of growing, extracting, and manufacturing of its products. They track and test each plant and varietal to guarantee the efficacy and quality of its entire product line. They have developed a unique harvesting technology that will increase efficiency and reduce crop damage during this pivotal and difficult step in the hemp farming process.

"Our company is providing high-quality products that consumers can trust and at fair price points so everyone can have access to hemp-derived CBD and feel confident in what they're putting into their bodies," said Solari Hemp CEO Kelly Michols. "We believe by being a farm-to-shelf business and owning the entire process from start to finish, it allows us to deliver premium products at affordable prices both in-store and online."

As one of the largest hemp farmers in Colorado, Solari Hemp functions as both a B2B and B2C company, growing hemp for their own products as well as industrial hemp applications. The company also provides full-service hemp sourcing solutions and white labeling for companies looking for a high-quality source of hemp.

The hemp startup launches with a THC-free line of hemp-derived CBD Isolate products including CBD gummies, CBD liquid soft gel capsules, CBD pain cream, CBD warming, cooling, and arnica balm tins, warming and cooling CBD roll-on gel, and CBD in MCT oil tinctures in lemon and fresh mint flavors. The product offering ranges from 60mg-1,500mg and will be available at health and wellness, drugstores, convenience, tobacco and grocery stores across the U.S., and online at SolariHemp.com .

Solari values its commitment to science and has partnered with Front Range Biosciences , an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation of high-value crops at an industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone production. "We are beyond excited to support the production of Solari's crops by providing the highest quality hemp clones, in addition to aiding in the development of new varieties with unique profiles," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-Founder, and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. They have an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits located in Lafayette, Colorado. Front Range Biosciences provides clones that are clean, reliable and third-party tested for Solari Hemp's product line.

To further solidify their commitment to a farm-to-shelf business approach, Courier Labs, a premier bulk wholesale manufacturer of hemp products to global markets, with facilities in California, Colorado, and Louisiana is also an investor and strategic partner to Solari Hemp.

For more information, please visit SolariHemp.com

ABOUT SOLARI HEMP

Solari Hemp, founded in 2018 in Longmont, Colorado, is a farm-to-shelf hemp company with on-premise growing, harvesting, extraction, distillation, testing and product development. Solari Hemp utilizes cutting-edge technology and advanced methods in farming extraction, materials testing, and product formulations. Solari Hemp maintains full control over the production and development process from start to finish working with stable genetics yielding high-quality hemp-derived content and are committed to sustainable growth, smart scaling and quality in all aspects of their work. Solari Hemp offers high-quality, effective products that can easily be incorporated into your daily health regimen. With a generational history in Colorado along with farmers who are deeply rooted in the hemp farming sector, Solari Hemp is driven to be a positive voice for the hemp industry focusing on awareness and advocacy while working to ensure its long-term success. Solari Hemp launches with a full line of CBD Isolate products. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For more information on Solari Hemp, please visit SolariHemp.com . #LiveBetterWithSolari

CONTACT: CULTURESPUN, Inc., jo@culturespun.com



SOURCE Solari Hemp

Related Links

https://www.solarihemp.com

