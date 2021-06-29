Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021, have been approved. These matters included:

Setting the number of directors at six;

Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company; and

Re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Richard Warke 65,287,508 99.33 441,679 0.67 Daniel Earle 65,503,807 99.66 225,380 0.34 Gregory Smith 64,631,357 98.33 1,097,830 1.67 Donald R. Taylor 64,963,249 98.83 765,938 1.17 Ron Walsh 65,721,770 99.99 7,417 0.01 Kevin Thomson 65,690,570 99.94 38,617 0.06

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

