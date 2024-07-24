Solaris Renewables Fuels Growth and Delights Customers Through Partnership with Maxeon Solar Technologies

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaris Renewables is a Massachusetts, U.S.-based provider of premium solar and storage technologies that has built a thriving business based on exceptional customer satisfaction and an expanding network of word-of-mouth referrals. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, has welcomed Solaris Renewables as a Maxeon Preferred Partner, offering Maxeon IBC (Interdigitated Back Contact) solar panels for its residential and commercial installations.

Maxeon continues to build its trusted partner ecosystem with dealers and installers that choose to offer the best solar products and who provide outstanding customer service with quality and integrity. As a result, businesses and homeowners can be confident that when they choose Maxeon, the dealers and installers who sell and install their system are highly professional, do the job right, and will be there after the project is complete to provide support.

As a former SunPower Elite partner, Solaris Renewables has over 12 years of experience selling and installing Maxeon solar panels and has built or serviced thousands of installations across the New England region. This award-winning, full-service installer is expanding its business designing and building solar systems by leveraging leading-edge but dependable and proven technology combined with its customer-centric, community-based approach.

"Our experience with Maxeon has proven their panels have the best performance, superior reliability and aesthetics, and the support Maxeon provides partners is tremendous, making them the easiest solar manufacturer to do business with," said Brian Sadler, Vice President, Solaris Renewables. "We consistently hear from our customers with Maxeon solutions that they outperform their expected payback time and their projected savings, and when our customers repeatedly tell us how much they love their solar system, they are also generating significant word-of-mouth referrals that have been a major business driver for us. Additionally, the fact that we've never had to replace a Maxeon panel in the field gives us and our customers unparalleled peace-of-mind."

"Maxeon's partner program is creating a trusted network of installers and dealers committed to quality and integrity, and we empower them with a unique product offering that enables them to maximize their profitability and customer satisfaction," said Vikas Desai, Chief Commercial Officer at Maxeon. "We look forward to continued growth with Solaris Renewables and delivering innovation that fuels the adoption of solar in their communities."

For more information on transitioning to renewable energy visit solarisrenewables.com and maxeon.com.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,900 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated partnership, and our expectations regarding, partner support, customer acceptance and demand, market traction, opportunities in existing and new markets; our expectations regarding the appeal, utility, efficiency, environmental and sustainability benefits of our product offering and/ or the anticipated partnership; the company's expectations of the timing and success of its product offering strategy in existing markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Item 3.D. Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the Financials & Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/financials-filings/sec-filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

