SolarMax Technology Named Official Solar Partner for University of California, Riverside Alumni Association

SolarMax has been named the official Corporate Solar Sponsor for the UCR Alumni Association. The exclusive agreement includes a number of branding and communications outreach elements that support solar advocacy and adoption.

UCRAA aims to connect with more than 110,000 alumni - many of whom still reside in the Inland Empire and adjacent counties. The Association organizes a number of events and activities that help members stay connected, while also offering a number of incentives and programs that are exclusive to members.

As an official corporate sponsor, SolarMax joins a select group of companies whose products and services are available to UCR alumni - often with value-added features and benefits. Company executives view the partnership as a good strategic fit in terms of market reach and demographics.

"UCR's alumni footprint matches up very well with the communities we serve across Southern California," said SolarMax CEO David Hsu. "We saw the partnership as an extension of the unique relationship we have built and cultivated with the university over the past decade."

Jorge Ancona, UCRAA Executive Director, said, "We're delighted to welcome SolarMax as our Official Corporate Solar Sponsor. Knowing the commitment they have to education and to the University of California, Riverside, I know the passion and value they bring to our alumni."

About SolarMax Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2008, SolarMax Technology is a worldwide leader in solar, LED lighting, energy storage, monitoring and large-scale solar. The Riverside, California-based company, which has installed thousands of residential and commercial systems across Southern California, remains one of the fastest growing companies in the renewable energy space. SolarMax employs a workforce of nearly 200 professionals across its offices in Riverside, Diamond Bar, Fresno and San Diego. It is also the largest U.S.-headquartered solar developer operating in the Peoples Republic of China, with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing and inland provinces.

