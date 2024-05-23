SolarPanelRecycling.com Opens State-of-the-Art Center for Comprehensive Recycling of Solar Equipment

New Center in Breckenridge, Texas reinforces commitment to sustainability and improving industry recycling standards

SALISBURY, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarPanelRecycling.com, a leader in the sustainable energy sector, opens its new recycling center to meet increasing demand for the full recovery and reuse of all solar equipment material, including panels, inverters, cabling, and batteries. The 300 MW center, owned and operated by SolarPanelRecycling.com, marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to raise the industry's recycling standards and promote environmental stewardship. With plans to open additional local recycling facilities through 2026 to service more regions, this new facility is part of the company's expansion throughout the U.S.

As the solar energy market matures and more systems are reaching end of life, there is a growing need for responsible and efficient recycling solutions for solar panels and equipment, vital components in the global transition towards clean energy. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology that fully extracts all materials for reuse, the new facility, strategically located in Breckenridge, Texas to minimize the carbon footprint of transportation from farm to facility, will serve as a central hub for solar panel recycling operations in Texas and surrounding states.

"As the world embraces the shift towards renewable energy sources, it's imperative that we hold our industry to a higher standard than our oil and gas predecessors when it comes to environmental impact and recycling," said Brett Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling.com. "We simply cannot, as an industry, choose to landfill solar equipment all the while pushing for clean energy support. That's why we provide a comprehensive solution for the lifecycle management of the entire solar energy system, ensuring that every single valuable resource has a second life."

The facility employs advanced recycling techniques to recover valuable materials, including, but not limited to silicon, glass, and metals, from decommissioned solar panels, diverting them from landfills and reintroducing them into the production cycle, creating a true circular economy. By extending the lifespan of these materials, SolarPanelRecycling.com minimizes waste and the ecological footprint of solar energy systems.

The new center will also serve as a knowledge hub for research and development initiatives focused on advancing the recycling processes and sustainability standards for the solar industry. Collaborations with academic institutions, industry partners, and government agencies will further enhance the company's capabilities in driving innovation and creating a circular economy.

"Sustainability is not just a business imperative but a moral obligation," added Henderson. "With our growing infrastructure and deep technological expertise, we are ideally positioned to lead the solar industry recycling effort and together, make an even more meaningful contribution to the transition towards a greener, more sustainable future."

As the latest facility in the company's growing portfolio, this new Texas facility becomes the fourth domestic processing and receiving plant, joining two locations in North Carolina and one in Georgia. Currently, SolarPanelRecycling.com's national facilities can collectively process a GW of solar equipment. For more information about the company and its services, including recycling, transportation, palletizing, decommissioning and more, visit SolarPanelRecycling.com.

About SolarPanelRecycling.com

SolarPanelRecycling.com is a North Carolina-based company specializing in the recycling and sustainable management of end-of-life solar panels. With a focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, SolarPanelRecycling.com offers comprehensive solutions for the disposal and repurposing of photovoltaic modules, contributing to the advancement of a circular economy in the renewable energy sector.

