SolarPanelRecycling.com Partners with Texas Green Energy

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarPanelRecycling.com, a leading recycler in the sustainable energy sector, announced a strategic partnership with Texas Green Energy, a prominent solar energy provider in operation for 17 years and serving Texas and other regions throughout the US. This collaboration offers responsible and efficient recycling solutions for solar panels and equipment decommissioned from Texas Green Energy projects.

Through this partnership Texas Green Energy gains a dedicated recycling partner with multiple owned and operated facilities across the U.S. for residential, C&I, and utility solar projects. In return, SolarPanelRecycling.com will continuously invest in eco-friendly solar recycling technologies and facilities throughout the United States to lower the carbon footprint associated with transporting panels from solar sites to its recycling facilities. This commitment includes striving to ensure its generated commodities from recycling processes have global demand by diversifying supply chain uses.

"We're partnering with SolarPanelRecycling.com because we, and our customers, believe in recycling rather than polluting our landfills," said Adam Burke, Owner of Texas Green Energy. "This partnership supports green jobs, supply chain resiliency, and a circular clean energy economy, while aligning with our core value of responsible environmental stewardship."

SolarPanelRecycling.com was chosen for this partnership due to its ability to meet Texas Green Energy's rigorous sustainability and compliance goals for retired solar panels. These goals include low-cost, eco-friendly recycling to extract core materials, and advanced tracking and reporting of sustainability metrics such as the number of recycled panels and pounds of material diverted from landfills. The proprietary technology of SolarPanelRecycling.com allows for the extraction of nearly 100% of the value from recycled panels, including silver, silicon, copper, aluminum, and glass, significantly higher than the industry standard, which is currently below 20%.

"By committing to this partnership with Texas Green Energy, we've created a cost reduction roadmap that aligns with the long-term owner-operator mindset," said Brett Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling.com. "Texas Green Energy gains access to advanced solar equipment recycling at cost-effective rates right here in Texas because we share a core mission - empowering clean energy support in the U.S."

Henderson continued, "We commend Texas Green Energy's proactive commitment to responsible end-of-life recycling of solar equipment, setting a strong example ahead of any mandated regulations. We are confident that Texas Green Energy and other forward-thinking EPCs, O&Ms, and asset owners who prioritize recycling will gain competitive advantages and access to substantial grants."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Texas is the leading state in renewable electricity generation, including solar and wind. This makes Texas a focal point for delivering SolarPanelRecycling.com's innovative solutions.

SolarPanelRecycling.com will implement tailored recycling solutions at various Texas Green Energy locations throughout Texas and across the country. Given SolarPanelRecycling.com's national footprint servicing all 50 states, this partnership will serve as a model for the solar industry and other stakeholders on how to build a low-cost and sustainable circular supply chain.

With a flagship facility in Salisbury, North Carolina and state-of-the-art regional facilities in Georgia and Texas, SolarPanelRecycling.com has recently expanded its infrastructure footprint through high-volume partnerships, leveraging cutting-edge research and development (R&D) to enhance the separation and re-introduction of high-purity materials back into the supply chain. This rapid national expansion has created economies of scale, ensuring that committed partners like Texas Green Energy have a turnkey solution for true solar equipment recycling.

About SolarPanelRecycling.com

SolarPanelRecycling.com is a leading recycler in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in the recycling of solar panels and related equipment. Through advanced R&D and strategic partnerships, SPR provides efficient and eco-friendly recycling solutions, ensuring high-purity materials are reintroduced into the supply chain. SPR currently operates facilities in NC, GA and TX with several more regional recycling plants coming online in the next 24 months.

About Texas Green Energy

Texas Green Energy is a leading solar energy provider in Texas and across the US, offering comprehensive solutions for commercial, utility, and residential solar projects. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Texas Green Energy strives to advance the adoption of clean energy technologies.

SOURCE SolarPanelRecycling.com