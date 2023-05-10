SolarReviews releases the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews has released the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey. The Survey was conducted from February 6th through March 3rd, 2023, in conjunction with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), and saw nearly 450 respondents from across the United States solar industry. The full report can be found here .

The Report outlines key findings about how installers are responding to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and increased financing costs in the early days of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"This survey provides essential data about how the industry has dealt with the unique challenges of 2022, from supply chain issues to a shortage of trained workers—whilst companies prepare to grow in response to the Inflation Reduction Act," said Andrew Sendy, president of SolarReviews.

Important trends revealed in the Survey's results include:

The solar industry continues to grow

63% of residential installers reported increased demand in 2022



73% expect to sell more solar in 2023

The Inflation Reduction Act will benefit solar

62% of all respondents expect to expand their business in 2023



30% say they plan to take the Section 48 Investment Tax Credit (commercial ITC) for the first time

More installers are offering energy storage and EV charger installation

81% now provide energy storage installation, while 67% offer EV charger installation



63% have both additional services

Ongoing difficulties with the supply chain

67% of all respondents reported issues of the same or worse severity in 2022 compared to 2021

Cautiousness in the face of delayed guidance from the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service

38% were waiting to see final guidance before deciding whether to take advantage of the IRA's low-income incentives (guidance was released while collecting responses)



34% reported they would not expand low-income offerings or the new incentives didn't affect their business

Questions about the Survey and Report can be directed to [email protected] .

SOURCE SolarReviews.com