Solart Inc. Introduces Italian-Designed and Manufactured Solar Panels to the U.S. Market

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solart Inc., a premium provider of solar power solutions, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Italian company Invent. As its exclusive U.S. distributor, Solart is committed to offering businesses access to state-of-the art solar energy systems.

Solart's Italian-designed and manufactured solar panels are more than just a source of renewable energy; they are a statement of style and sophistication. These panels feature customized, sleek designs that seamlessly integrate into any architectural setting, elevating the aesthetic appeal of commercial, government, and residential properties. By choosing Solart, customers can enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy, without compromising on style or performance.

Solart is committed to a future powered by both clean energy and vibrant local communities. Their vision is to actively promote local artists and groups, fostering the creation of unique and personalized solar panel designs. This not only fosters the local economy, but also delivers visually elegant, sustainable solutions.

"Our mission at Solart is to make people's lives more beautiful and generous through art, and more gentle on the planet through green energy," said Ruxandra Tentis, CEO at Solart Inc. "We believe that solar power should eventually benefit everyone, and our Italian-designed panels offer an artistic and sustainable way to embrace renewable energy."

Solart Inc. is specialized in providing one-of-a-kind solar products that stand out in both performance and design. For more information about Solart Inc. and its design solar panels, please visit https://solartenterprises.com/

About Solart Inc.

Solart Inc. is a premium provider of solar power solutions. The company specializes in distributing high-quality, Italian-designed and manufactured solar panels that combine aesthetics, performance, and sustainability. Solart is committed to empowering individuals and businesses to embrace a more beautiful and eco-friendly world. https://solartenterprises.com/

