SolarTech Calls for Action to Oppose VNEM 3.0 and Protect Solar Consumers

EL CAJON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarTech, a leading provider of solar solutions in California and Arizona, is urging individuals and groups to join forces against the potential negative impacts of VNEM 3.0. With the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) vote scheduled for September 21, 2023, SolarTech is emphasizing the importance of taking action to safeguard solar consumers' rights.

VNEM 3.0 could make rooftop solar panels unaffordable for residents in apartments, farms, and schools. If enacted, the benefits of solar energy within multi-unit metered housing would shift from consumers to utility companies. The directive imposes limitations on the amount of self-consumed solar-generated electricity in properties with multiple meters. Through this policy, property owners would effectively be selling the power produced by their solar array to the utility and then would have to buy it back at higher rates.

This situation could lead to diminished returns on investments and reduced revenue for solar owners in multi-unit metered settings, thus providing less incentives for others to embrace solar energy.

"California's virtual net metering decision by the Public Utilities Commission is a step in the wrong direction, undermining individual property rights and stifling energy innovation. We should empower individuals to harness the full potential of renewable energy sources, rather than imposing top-down restrictions that hinder progress," explained Jim Sprouse, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarTech.

SolarTech is calling on California citizens, legislators, and proponents of solar energy to unite against the implementation of VNEM 3.0. By lending your voice to the cause, you can help safeguard the benefits of solar energy for households, families, and enterprises across California.

About SolarTech

As a licensed California & Arizona contractor and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, SolarTech is a premier solar provider in California. SolarTech provides turnkey solar solutions for residential, commercial, and non-profit customers in California & Arizona. As a leading California solar company, we've been designing and building solar energy systems and solar pool heating systems since 2001.

