SolarTech Celebrates Grand Opening of Phoenix Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The new facility, strategically located to serve the growing demand for solar energy in Arizona, will enable SolarTech to enhance offerings and create new green jobs in the region. The company has already completed 40 solar installations in the Phoenix area and has 50 more projects in the pipeline.

Greg Field, Regional Sales Manager at SolarTech Arizona, shared: "SolarTech is proud of the impact we've made so far on the Phoenix job market and our commitment to community engagement. We've already created 12 full-time positions and plan to expand our team to 20 by year-end. We're also fostering strong community ties. Our involvement with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce and our recent contribution to Foothills Food Bank underscore our dedication to being more than just a business in Phoenix. We thank the Chamber for helping us make this ribbon cutting happen."

Vice Mayor Debra Stark also made opening statements: "Phoenix is thrilled to welcome SolarTech to our community. Their commitment to creating green jobs not only boosts our local economy but also accelerates Arizona's transition to clean energy. SolarTech's charitable work, particularly with the Foothills Food Bank, demonstrates their dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen. As we face increasing challenges due to extreme heat, especially for our homeless population, it's encouraging to see companies like SolarTech stepping up. Their efforts and contributions will undoubtedly benefit organizations working tirelessly to support our most vulnerable residents. We look forward to seeing SolarTech's positive impact grow in Phoenix, both in terms of renewable energy adoption and community support."

About SolarTech

SolarTech provides turnkey solar solutions across Arizona, specializing in PV systems, battery storage, solar pool heating, and comprehensive service maintenance. With a certified in-house team, we ensure efficient installations and reliable, long-term performance, all while delivering the highest quality solar products tailored to Arizona's unique energy needs.

For more information, please visit www.solartechonline.com.

SOURCE SolarTech