SolarTech Delivers Clean Energy Solutions to Toyota and Hyundai Escondido

Facing time-sensitive challenges, including the anticipated shift towards electric vehicles by 2030 and imminent changes in Net Energy Metering (NEM) policies, Toyota and Hyundai Escondido sought swift solar solutions to maximize financial benefits amidst changing regulations. Toyota Escondido also aimed to leverage vehicle allocation incentives for sustainable capital improvements under Toyota's Vehicle Supplemental Support program.

SolarTech successfully navigated several challenges throughout this large-scale solar installation. Due to supply chain constraints, the modules delivered to the site differed in physical dimensions from those specified in the system design. SolarTech re-engineered the solar layouts and collaborated with city officials for expedited approval, limiting delays to just 30 days. Working around the limited space and operational hours at both dealerships, SolarTech, along with Toyota and Hyundai management, organized a "solar day", a coordinated 24-hour event to install over 1800 modules with minimal disruption.

As a result of SolarTech's adaptable engineering, partnerships with city and utility officials, Toyota and Hyundai Escondido stand to save over $20M in energy costs over the next 30 years. Toyota Escondido secured an allocation of an additional 131 vehicles, enhancing their sales potential. Both solar arrays will generate additional energy to service upcoming EV charging stations and favorable NEM 2.0 rates were locked in before legislative changes could diminish returns.

"We reached out to SolarTech because our facility, with its extensive service bays, was facing an enormous electricity bill. SolarTech provided expert advice on the best solutions to save us money, and the results have been remarkable—our electricity costs have gone way down! You couldn't believe the efficiency that SolarTech was able to provide this facility. In my 32 years at Toyota of Escondido, SolarTech has been the best company to work with," stated Damian Campos, Senior Sales Manager.

About SolarTech

SolarTech is a full-service solar energy company delivering integrated, high-performance solutions for residential, commercial, and non-profit clients in California, Arizona, and Colorado. Its services include solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, energy storage systems (ESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, roofing, solar pool heating systems, and the delivery of comprehensive maintenance programs.

With over two decades of experience, SolarTech provides timely project delivery, prioritizes job site safety, and upholds the value of in-house expertise with a team of certified solar analysts, technicians, and installers. Their dependable, solutions-oriented team provides high-quality, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer. For more information, visit www.solartechonline.com.

SOURCE SolarTech