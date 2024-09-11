SolarTech Energizes Board with Two High-Profile Appointments

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarTech, a leading solar provider for residential, commercial, and nonprofit clients, is proud to appoint new members Adam K. Stern and Adam Blank to its Board of Directors. 

Adam K. Stern, CEO of SternAegis Ventures and Head of the Private Equity Investment Banking at Aegis Capital Corp, brings over 35 years of Wall Street financial expertise to SolarTech.

Adam Blank, an experienced private investor, businessman and former attorney was formerly the President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Sleepy's and Mattress Firm Corporation post its acquisition of Sleepy's. 

Adam K. Stern remarked, "I am excited to join SolarTech's Board and contribute to its growth mission of changing lives with affordable clean energy. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support SolarTech's growth and success." Adam Blank added, "Joining SolarTech's Board is a fantastic opportunity to blend my operating, legal and business expertise with the company's vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

JT Garrison, CEO of SolarTech, shared, "We are excited to welcome both Adam Stern and Adam Blank to our Board of Directors. Their extensive experience and diverse expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver value-add renewable energy solutions to our clients."

About SolarTech

SolarTech is a leading provider of turnkey solar solutions for residential, commercial, and non-profit clients in California and Arizona. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and sustainability, SolarTech has been delivering innovative solar energy systems tailored to meet customer needs since 2001. The company ensures timely project delivery, prioritizes job site safety, and upholds the value of in-house expertise with a team of certified solar analysts, technicians, and installers.

For more information about SolarTech and its board members, please visit www.solartechonline.com.

