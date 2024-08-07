SolarTech Secures Elite Ranking on 2024 Top Solar Contractors List

"We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World as one of the top solar contractors for 2024," said CEO J.T. Garrison. Post this

Selection to the Top Solar Contractors list is a significant achievement that recognizes solar companies for their contributions to the industry based on the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. The list includes a variety of solar firms, including developers, construction companies, and installers, and serves as a comprehensive resource for those looking to understand the top players in the solar market. Solar Power World compiles the list through rigorous data collection and verification, ensuring that only the most impactful companies are featured.

"We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World as one of the top solar contractors for 2024," said J.T. Garrison, SolarTech owner and CEO. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and our unwavering commitment to providing our customers innovative and sustainable solar solutions."

Since its founding 23 years ago, SolarTech has executed over 13,000 renewable energy projects, surpassing 75,000 kW installed. In 2023 alone, SolarTech deployed 8,592 kW—enough to power approximately 1,600 average American homes for an entire year. With a dedicated team of over 200 in-house employees, SolarTech continues to innovate and expand its services, delivering sustainable energy solutions across California and now Arizona, where it recently expanded operations. Notable achievements to date include strategic partnerships with auto dealerships Mossy Nissan and Toyota & Hyundai of Escondido and a leading engineering firm in Pro Engineering Consulting, the introduction of pioneering programs unique to SolarTech such as Delta 2.0, which allows property owners to generate revenue via producing, discounting, and selling solar energy directly to tenants with no out-of-pocket costs for installation, and imminent launches in Nevada and Colorado following the recent expansion to Arizona.

About SolarTech

SolarTech is a full-service solar energy company delivering integrated, high-performance solutions for residential, commercial, and non-profit clients. Its services include solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, energy storage systems (ESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, roofing, solar pool heating systems, and comprehensive maintenance programs.

With over two decades of experience, SolarTech provides timely project delivery, prioritizes job site safety, and upholds the value of in-house expertise with a team of certified solar analysts, technicians, and installers. Their dependable, solutions-oriented team provides high-quality, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

For more information about SolarTech and its services, please visit www.solartechonline.com .

SOURCE SolarTech