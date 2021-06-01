SolaWave, an LGBTQ+ and Black-Owned Skincare Brand, Celebrates Juneteenth & Pride with $50K Philanthropic Campaign

To drive the campaign, SolaWave has produced a limited edition of its signature Advanced Skincare Wand in a custom violet ombre colorway "Sunset," an ode to the original color of the gay pride flag representing the spirit of the movement. SolaWave has pledged to donate $15 from each sale of the limited edition wand to the "SolaWave Celebrates" fund, facilitated by the blockchain philanthropy platform Endaoment .

"As an LBGTQ+ and Black-owned company, the month of June holds a deeply personal significance to our team," said Co-Founder, Fatima Loeliger. "Philanthropy is a pillar of our brand and we are excited to give back in a meaningful way. We have a unique platform, and we want to use it to make a difference for our communities, both this month and year round."

SolaWave is excited to be joining forces with three nonprofit organizations, Lavender Rights Project , Black & Pink and The Transgender District , all of which uplift and address the needs of the Black LGBTQ+ community.

"This initiative comes at a time when we recognize and elevate movements to liberate and free LGBTQIA2S+ Black and Brown people, both in our communities and in carceral systems," said Andrew Aleman, Black & Pink's National Deputy Director of People Power & National Partnerships. "Black & Pink National believes that the practice of abolition includes celebrating beauty in all forms regardless of identity, and despite social norms of beauty. It is our belief that this initiative celebrates just that."

The SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand combines four science-backed skincare technologies into one portable facial tool. Featuring microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth, the Wand rejuvenates the skin and promotes a youthful, vibrant glow.

The limited edition wand retails for $149. The "SolaWave Celebrates" Wand debuted exclusively on NTWRK , the premier North American livestream shopping platform where entertainment meets e-commerce, on May 31st. The Sunset Wand will be available for purchase on SolaWave's website at solawave.co starting June 1st, 2021 and will sell throughout the month.

About SolaWave: Founded in September of 2020 by Andrew Silberstein, Eli Bailey, and Fatima Loeliger, SolaWave is a LA-based beauty-tech and skincare company dedicated to bringing the best science-backed technologies to consumers. SolaWave strives to make beauty and self-care accessible for all. With an ethos of simplicity, SolaWave empowers its customers by offering holistic tools and products at an accessible price, ensuring that everyone–in every tone–can feel beautiful in their own skin.

About Lavender Rights Project: Lavender Rights Project (LRP) advances a more just and equitable society by providing low-cost civil legal services and community programming centered in values of social justice for trans and queer low-income people and other marginalized communities.

About Black + Pink National: Black & Pink National is a prison abolitionist organization dedicated to abolishing the criminal punishment system and liberating LGBTQIA2S+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS who are affected by that system through advocacy, support, and organizing.

About The Transgender District: The Transgender District is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. The district encompasses 6 blocks in the southeastern Tenderloin and crosses over Market Street to include two blocks of 6th street in San Francisco, California.

About Endaoment: Endaoment is a new public charity that offers Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) built atop the Ethereum blockchain. Their mission is to manage and encourage the charitable giving of cryptocurrencies.

About NTWRK: NTWRK is a mobile-first video shopping platform that seamlessly blends entertainment and commerce. Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, virtual shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships, NTWRK gives its global audiences unprecedented access to exclusive products from world-renowned artists, brands, and personalities.

