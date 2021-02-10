Solay App announces release of Optimized Progressive Web Application and White Label Solution

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resort Technologies, LLC, proudly announces the release of Solay App's optimized Progressive Web Application and White Label Solution. Solay is now available with enhanced features for Andriod in the Google Play Store, iOS in the Apple Store, and is also fully accessible on the web for global ease of use. In addition, Resort Technologies is proud to announce the release of Solay's White Label Solution, making the Solay service now available on a customizable platform for Hotels, Cruise Lines, Multi-Property Brands and Virtual Concierges to use Solay's innovative seating solutions through their own App or Website.

The Solay White Label Solution provides an entirely contactless guest experience for pool and beach seating reservations, and the option for Hotels, Cruise Lines and Virtual Concierge to maintain brand identity. Additional optimizations include improved cabana reservations and ultimate control for providers to determine how much their guests pay for services. Solay's White Label Service also integrates with other technology systems through a flexible API, delivering a simple, contactless system to drive revenue and exceed guest expectations. The original Solay Label and the new, customizable, White Label Solution, both offer the most innovative, hassle free technology for managing and monetizing pool and beach seating reservations for Hotels and Cruise Lines.

Hotels and Cruise Lines can sign up for the Solay service or schedule a demo at www.solayapp.com or by sending inquiries to [email protected].

About Solay

Solay is an innovative SaaS software solution providing contactless pool and beach seating reservations and inventory management for Hotels and Cruise Lines. The Solay App is a seating reservation tool used by overnight guests that generates real time information to Hotels & Cruise Line Management staff. Solay utilizes customized property information and seating maps, organizing the logistics of social distancing among registered guests when they enjoy pools and beaches. Solay has a totally contactless reservation and check-in process on each user's individual mobile device and does not require any other integrations or technology solutions to operate. As an effective way to manage vacation experiences through the challenges of COVID-19, Solay promotes reassurance and increases the confidence of guests. Hotel & Cruise Line Management staff can now operate with peace of mind knowing Solay provides a system to support property and guest needs alike at pools or beaches, without the uncertainty of a first come, first served model.

About Resort Technologies, LLC

Resort Technologies, LLC, is a San Diego-based technology firm founded in 2019 to develop innovative technology solutions in the hospitality space. Most notably, the company focuses on addressing inefficiencies in the market of resort guest experiences. The company will be announcing new features to the Solay App along with continued development plans for hospitality technology solutions in the future. Sleep in, your seat is set.

