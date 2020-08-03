Solay App for Hotels & Resorts Announces API Integration with Mews

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resort Technologies, LLC, proudly announces their product, Solay App, is now integrated with Mews through an open API connection to the Mews Marketplace. Solay is an intuitive mobile application eliminating the hassle and stress of unreserved pool and beach seating at hotels and resorts, offering properties a new revenue stream and the ability to manage safer social distancing for overnight guests.

The API integration between Solay App and Mews allows Hotels & Resorts to access the Solay service through the Mews Marketplace. Hoteliers can now find Solay in the Mews Marketplace where Mews provides its hotels powerful hospitality integrations offered to automate Hotel operations and generate more revenue.

With Solay now available in the Mews Marketplace, users of Mews around the globe can sign up for Solay at the click of a button, with no cost. In partnership with Mews, Solay aims to automate hotel operations by offering contactless use of the Solay service, while generating additional revenue for hotels and resorts. In addition, upon sign up, hoteliers now have the opportunity to receive real time access to all Solay reservation details, allowing time to set up safer seating arrangements for guests at their pools and beaches, as well as keep inventory selections up to date as needed.

Hotels and resorts can sign up for the Solay service through the Mews Marketplace or online at solayapp.com/setup. Solay is now available for free download in the iOS App Store and also available for Android users on the web. User fees are currently waived.

More information can be found online at www.solayapp.com or by sending inquiries to [email protected].

About Resort Technologies, LLC

Resort Technologies, LLC, is a San Diego-based technology firm founded in 2019 to develop innovative technology solutions in the hospitality space. Most notably, the company focuses on addressing inefficiencies in the market of resort guest experiences. The company will be announcing new features to the Solay App along with continued development plans for hospitality technology solutions in the future. Sleep in, your seat is set.

About Mews

Mews is an all-in-one, highly flexible, cloud-based hospitality solution that empowers the modern hotelier to run an efficient, guest-centric business. It acts as a central nervous system for properties of any size, with an ecosystem that includes property management, a booking engine, a housekeeping app, a concierge app, a reception kiosk, a payment merchant, and online check-in and check-out. Mews serves over 1,600 properties across more than 60 countries in all five continents, and works with a huge number of hospitality tech companies to provide hoteliers with an unbeatable platform of 400+ integrations. We work hard to provide best-in-class customer support – we've the fastest average response time of any PMS – and at the 2020 HotelTechAwards, Mews was voted Best PMS by industry peers.

SOURCE Solay App

Related Links

solayapp.com

