Solayer Launches $35 Million Ecosystem Fund to Back High-Throughput, Revenue-Driven Applications on infiniSVM

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solayer is announcing a $35 million strategic investment initiative focused on backing projects building directly on infiniSVM . The program targets high-throughput, real-time onchain applications with clear revenue models, strong fundamentals, and deep technical foundations.

The ecosystem fund will deploy capital across early- and growth-stage teams that are building applications that make sense to run onchain. This includes products that require low latency, high execution performance, and continuous transaction processing. While open to a broad range of use cases, the fund will prioritize four core focus areas where speed and finality materially expand what is possible onchain: DeFi, Consumer applications, Payments, and AI-driven systems that execute blockchain transactions in real time.

infiniSVM has demonstrated 330,000+ transactions per second and approximately 400 milliseconds of finality, enabling classes of onchain financial applications that have historically been constrained by the performance limits of legacy blockchain infrastructure.

"Our focus is simple: back strong technical founders who are solving real problems and building businesses with durable fundamentals," said Jason Li, Co-Founder of Solayer. "We're prioritizing revenue-generating, high-performance applications over short-term narratives or hype-driven startups."

The fund builds on Solayer Accel , Solayer's engineering-led accelerator program designed to incubate early-stage founders building on infiniSVM. Through the program's initial cohort, Solayer onboarded three projects now actively developing performance-sensitive financial applications on the network:

buff.trade , an AI-powered trading platform where autonomous AI agents execute tokenized trading strategies. The real-world performance of each agent directly influences the value of its associated token, creating a tight feedback loop between execution quality and onchain economics.

DoxX , a hardware-accelerated MetaDEX featuring a dual-engine architecture designed to deliver institutional-grade, deterministic trade execution fully on-chain, targeting advanced trading and market-making workflows.

Spout Finance , a platform tokenizing traditional financial assets such as U.S. bonds, ETFs, and equities into KYC-gated, fully backed onchain assets, enabling compliant private lending and credit market infrastructure.

Through the ecosystem fund, Solayer will continue to combine capital deployment with hands-on technical support, infrastructure access, and go-to-market resources to accelerate adoption across the infiniSVM ecosystem.

By aligning capital, infrastructure, and ecosystem support, Solayer will continue to establish infiniSVM as a foundational layer for builders focused on performance, scalability, and sustainable growth.

About Solayer

Solayer is the team behind infiniSVM, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. infiniSVM is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

