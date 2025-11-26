Collaboration with World-Renowned Fitness Icon to Revolutionize Red Light Therapy

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solbasium, a leading innovator in high-performance red light therapy and recovery technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with world-renowned celebrity personal trainer and fitness leader, Gunnar Peterson. Peterson will lend his 30 years of extensive experience to guide product innovation, education, and performance storytelling for Solbasium's next generation of recovery technology.

Solbasium Announces New Partnership with Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson

As one of the most sought-after trainers in the world, Peterson served as the Director of Strength and Endurance for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2017–2020. Known for training A-list celebrities and Hollywood's elite, including the Kardashian/Jenner family, Sylvester Stallone, and Jennifer Lopez; as well as top athletes across the NBA and NFL, including Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, and Kevin Love, he brings unmatched expertise in elite performance and recovery to this collaboration.

"Solbasium is redefining recovery for athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike," said Gunnar Peterson. "I'm excited to bring my experience as a trainer to make these tools more effective, accessible, and groundbreaking."

Solbasium develops advanced recovery products that bring professional-level performance into the home. From the world's first red-light therapy muscle roller to massage guns and full-size therapy beds, its products are trusted by NFL teams, professional athletes, and wellness experts, and are expanding rapidly across gyms, clinics, and studios. Designed for peak performance, Solbasium's red light therapy technology helps reduce inflammation, speed muscle recovery, improve skin healing, and support overall wellness.

At CES 2025, Solbasium debuted the Light Therapy Roller and Compression Boots, game-changing recovery innovations highlighted as top picks by the CES media team, further cementing its leadership in recovery and wellness technology.

"Partnering with Gunnar is a milestone for Solbasium," said Bradley Carden, Founder and CEO of Solbasium. "His experience with world-class athletes and celebrities will guide our innovation. Together, we're expanding access to cutting-edge recovery tools and setting new standards in wellness."

In January 2026, Solbasium will officially launch the revolutionary Nova Red Light Therapy Bed, available for pre-order now for $12,990, offering professional-grade technology at a fraction of competitor prices, which start at $30–50K. Built for both clinical and at-home use, the Nova Bed delivers full-body recovery, accelerates muscle repair, reduces inflammation, improves skin healing, and supports overall health. Future innovations will combine red light and PEMF therapy, an emerging breakthrough in recovery technology.

About Solbasium:

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Solbasium is redefining wellness with high-performance red light therapy products that bring elite recovery technology into everyday reach. From innovative massage devices to full-size therapy beds and cryotherapy systems, each product is engineered with precision and backed by science to deliver transformative results, trusted by clinics, professional athletes, and wellness enthusiasts around the world.

