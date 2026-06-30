Patented Innovation Features the Industry's First Removable Battery System for Continuous Recovery

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solbasium, a world leading high-performance red light therapy and recovery technology, today announced the upcoming launch of the Solbasium Quantum Roller™, a patented recovery device that combines myofascial rolling, tissue compression, and dual red and near-infrared light therapy into one portable system for athletes, clinicians, and wellness enthusiasts.

Solbasium Unveils World’s First Quantum Roller Red Light Therapy Device

Designed to support both mechanical and cellular recovery, the Quantum Roller targets muscles, joints, connective tissue, and facial areas while delivering therapeutic light during use. Unlike traditional foam or vibrating rollers, it integrates 90 high-powered LEDs with active compression, allowing bodyweight to bring the light source closer to target tissue for more effective light delivery.

The Quantum Roller is the world's first roller to feature a removable battery system, allowing users to swap batteries in seconds to eliminate charging downtime and enable continuous use in training facilities, clinics, and other high-performance environments.

"Recovery technology has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Bradley Carden, Founder and CEO of Solbasium. "We set out to create an entirely new category by combining foam rolling, tissue compression, red light therapy, and a removable battery system into a single device."

The Quantum Roller is protected by granted design patents, with additional intellectual property filings underway. It will launch on Kickstarter next month, with a media landing page available next week and prototype units currently available for press demonstrations. Additional review units will ship within 6–8 weeks.

Early Kickstarter pricing begins at $249, followed by Early Bird pricing of $299 and standard Kickstarter pricing of $349. The expected retail MSRP is $399.99. Pilot production is scheduled for October 2026, mass production for November, and first customer deliveries are expected between December 2026 and January 2027.

Solbasium also donates 2% of all sales to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to support pediatric cancer research and the development of less toxic, more effective treatments for children.

About Solbasium:

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Solbasium develops science-backed red light therapy and recovery technologies designed to improve performance, accelerate recovery, and support overall wellness for athletes, clinics, and fitness professionals. For more information visit www.solbasium.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Ann

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SOURCE Solbasium