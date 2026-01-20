Solbasium Announces Global Launch of Nova Red Light Therapy Bed

Breakthrough Pricing Brings Clinic-Grade Full-Body Red Light Therapy Worldwide

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solbasium , a leading innovator in high-performance red light therapy and recovery technology, today announced the upcoming global launch of the Nova Red Light Therapy Bed , its most advanced full-body platform to date. Scheduled for worldwide release in April, Nova will debut simultaneously across U.S. and international markets, redefining access to professional-level red light therapy.

Designed for both clinical environments and at-home use, Nova delivers clinic-grade performance at a breakthrough price point of approximately $15,000, matching or exceeding the performance of legacy full-body systems traditionally priced at $60,000 or more. By removing long-standing barriers of cost, infrastructure, and complexity, Nova expands access to high-performance red light therapy for more clinics and more people than ever before.

"Nova represents a major step forward for red light therapy," said Bradley Carden, Founder and CEO of Solbasium. "We built Nova to meet professional clinical standards while eliminating the cost and infrastructure barriers that have limited adoption for years."

Multiple franchise groups have already committed to pilot programs ahead of launch, validating Nova's performance, durability, and commercial viability in high-use clinical settings.

Key Features of the Nova Bed include:

Clinic-grade performance at breakthrough pricing , delivering professional clinical standards at approximately $15,000.

, delivering professional clinical standards at approximately $15,000. Designed for clinics and at-home use , combining daily clinical durability with an intuitive, home-friendly system.

, combining daily clinical durability with an intuitive, home-friendly system. Simple installation and global compatibility , operating on a standard 110V outlet with no special wiring required.

, operating on a standard 110V outlet with no special wiring required. Platform-based design, enabling ongoing software, protocol, and service-layer enhancements over time.

Nova is engineered as an evolving system, not a static device. Planned expansions throughout the year include Nova Insights™, advanced protocol options, wearable correlations, and enhanced support for clinics and high-use customers.

Solbasium develops high performance recovery technology trusted by NFL teams, professional athletes and wellness leaders, with growing adoption across gyms, clinics, and studios worldwide. Its red light therapy systems are designed to bring professional level performance into everyday use while supporting recovery and overall wellness.

About Solbasium: Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Solbasium designs high-performance red light therapy and recovery products trusted by clinics, professional athletes, and wellness leaders worldwide.

Media Contact: Kristin Ann

Public Relations Manager

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Solbasium