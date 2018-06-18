Solbright and Iota team up to create and offer Smart Facilities Product Line

Leveraging expertise and resources from both companies, SF Net combines a network and suite of solutions that will provide corporate and campus facility managers with a one-stop, turnkey-installed, facility-wide, carrier-grade network and applications platform with an extensive set of ready-to-implement applications. Pricing will start as low as 2 cents per square foot per month and will be maintained and monitored by Iota 24/7.

Iota, with offices in New Hope, PA and Phoenix, AZ, provides comprehensive solutions for creating, connecting and managing communications for IoT. They created the first dedicated, national, carrier-grade wireless network system which standardizes and simplifies IoT network access for end-customers.

Iota's network system connects standard Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and WiFi-based beacons and sensors to its Cloud Platform data store, from which any end-user application can access location, tracking, or sensor-based data for inclusion into end-user management systems.

As part of their continuing rollout of nationwide wireless coverage, which will be a big benefit to SF Net, Iota also announced the region-wide rollout of its network system to fully cover Newark, NJ, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV.

Solbright, with offices in Newark, NJ and Charleston, SC, leverages their proprietary BrightAI™ IoT platform with energy efficiency services, such as automated Evaluation, Measurement and Verification (EM&V) LED lighting, solar PV, and predictive maintenance in order to increase efficiency and reduce cost.

BrightAI™ is a converged IoT-based management platform that can monitor indoor air quality or mechanical sensors, meters, or building automation and control devices in a facility. It features energy management and predictive maintenance applications by way of a cloud control dashboard. BrightAI™ is ideal for many facility IoT applications including monitoring and alerting, demand response, demand control ventilation and predictive analytics.

Together, the synergies of both companies provide the technological backbone for SF Net as the mobile-enabled end-user applications will include:

Energy analytics and demand response

Facility-wide micro-tracking of individual items or important assets down to 1 meter resolution

Evaluation, Measurement and Verification (EM&V)

Photo imaging capability for visual monitoring and control

Predictive analytics, maintenance and early-warning fault notification for operating machinery

Proximity-based alerting and response

Remote temperature, humidity, light and air quality monitoring and control

The Solbright-Iota team plans to launch SF Net with current Solbright partner, the Ying Wu College of Computing at New Jersey Institute of Technology as well as current Iota customer Arizona Christian University.

Today's announcement is part of an ongoing business building approach by Solbright to create strategic partnerships and alliances with like-minded growth companies that complement their products and services in an effort to increase sales and grow their brand.

About Solbright Group, Inc.:

Solbright Group, Inc. is an industrial automation and energy management company providing Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that help commercial and industrial facilities increase efficiency and reduce cost. We deliver technology solutions for building and machine automation and energy conservation that complement our energy conservation services such as LED lighting retrofits, HVAC system retrofits and solar engineering, procurement and construction services. Our focus is towards the development and commercialization of an Internet of Things software platform that supports Big Data applications that complement our energy management services. More information is available at www.solbrightgroup.com

About M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC dba Iota

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC dba Iota is operating the first licensed, nationwide wireless network dedicated to the rapidly emerging Machine-to-Machine industry. The company is developing a wide-area, ubiquitous coverage, data radio system based on licensed spectrum and proprietary technology; purpose-built and dedicated solely to M2M applications for the long-term. M2M Spectrum Networks has locations in Phoenix, Arizona, New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Jacksonville, Florida. To learn more Iota, visit their Website at https://www.iotacommunications.com.

About the Ying Wu College of Computing at NJIT

As the only college of its kind in New Jersey, the Ying Wu College of Computing (YWCC) builds on decades of dedicated computing education and research. YWCC is the largest computing program in the New York City region and graduates approximately 750 computing professionals each year, yet our classes remain small, averaging about 30 students.

Our faculty are engaged in cutting-edge research in areas ranging from networking and computer security to big data analytics, to bioinformatics, gaming and virtual reality. Our students have access to mobile devices, high-end workstations, game development software, robots, and networking equipment – both wired and wireless. Our students are groomed for a wide range of employment options, and most will end up working at the best companies, often before graduation.

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is a leading public technological research university, focusing on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, as well as architecture, design, and management.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solbright-and-iota-team-up-to-create-and-offer-smart-facilities-product-line-300667634.html

SOURCE Solbright Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.solbrightgroup.com

