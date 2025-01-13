SolCold Wins 2025 Startup World Cup CES Las Vegas Regional Competition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup, #1 startup pitch competition in the world, successfully hosted its first Startup World Cup CES Las Vegas Regional competition on January 9, 2025.

SolCold impressed the judges with its groundbreaking cooling coating technology, a unique off-grid solution that requires no energy input. This innovative product transforms heat into cooling, reducing emissions and energy consumption—making it ideal for sun-exposed outdoor applications across various industries.

As the regional winner, SolCold advances to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, to be held in San Francisco on October 17, 2025, where they will compete for the ultimate prize: a $1,000,000 investment.

The event was organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm, was judged by a distinguished panel of investors, who selected SolCold as the winner based on its innovation and market potential.

Judging Panel:

Jay Eum , GFT Ventures Aidan Madigan-Curtis , Eclipse Ventures Hanho Lee , Investment Director, Samsung Ventures Deborah Magid , DoubleStar Venture Partners Jeff Saling , Fund NV

"We were thrilled to bring Startup World Cup to CES Las Vegas this year," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who launched the competition in 2016. "The passion and innovation displayed by the 16 finalists were inspiring. I'm excited to see SolCold take the stage at our Grand Finale and showcase their vision to a global audience."

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition designed to connect startup ecosystems worldwide. The competition offers startups the chance to compete for a $1,000,000 investment prize. In 2025, over 100 regional events will be held across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, culminating in the Grand Finale in San Francisco on October 17, 2025.

Grand Finale Event Details:

Startup World Cup 2025 Grand Finale

October 17, 2025

San Francisco Hilton Union Square

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, managing over $2 billion in assets. Pegasus provides intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies and offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model, partnering with global corporations to invest in cutting-edge startups. Corporate partners include SEGA, ASUS, AISIN, Niterra, and Sojitz, with access to an extensive portfolio of 270+ companies, including SpaceX, Airbnb, SoFi, Robinhood, and many more.

For more information, visit Startup World Cup and Pegasus Tech Ventures.

