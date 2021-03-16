SOLD.com Deepens Its Marketing Expertise; Adds Chris Bennett to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLD.com , an online marketplace that educates and connects homeowners with the best method to sell their homes, today announced the addition of Chris Bennett, Founder and Chairman at digital marketing agency 97th Floor and Managing Partner of angel fund 7Sixty Ventures, to its board of directors. Mr. Bennett will join the board immediately, using his marketing expertise to build the SOLD.com brand and generate greater awareness of the company's mission to simplify and improve the home selling experience.

Mr. Bennett brings over 15 years of data-driven digital marketing experience across industries through his work at 97th Floor. In this role, he has helped increase revenue and users for clients including the Utah Jazz, Vivint Solar and DuPont. Mr. Bennett is also deeply familiar with the real estate industry, serving on boards and acting as an angel investor for a number of startups seeking to disrupt the sector. As managing partner of 7Sixty Ventures, Mr. Bennett oversees a super angel fund dedicated to opportunities where capital investments are maximized by marketing improvements.

"Having Chris on our team is tremendous vote of confidence as we seek to let more people know that there is a better way to sell their home," said Matt Woods, Co-Founder and CEO of SOLD.com." In a rapidly evolving space, it is mission critical to partner with people who understand the innovation landscape – and know how to make disruption resonate with end customers. Chris' knowledge of both digital engagement and real estate are a perfect fit as we find new ways to deliver on our promise of saving time, reducing stress and improving sales outcomes for homeowners through personalized, data-driven content and recommendations."

Mr. Bennett commented on his appointment. "The real estate sector has been remarkably slow to evolve into the digital age. SOLD.com is leading the industry into a new era by creating a more transparent and efficient process for home sellers. I'm extremely excited to work with the board and the leadership team to capitalize on this opportunity and accelerate the company's already impressive growth."

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting homeowners with the best method to sell their homes. SOLD.com uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with a free and unbiased recommendation for the most efficient, cost-effective route to selling a home.

