Solder Materials Market size to grow by USD 840.63 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 33% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solder materials market size is expected to grow by USD 840.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 3.77% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market's overall growth. In 2022, the growth in end-user industries in the region results in the increased demand for solder materials. The end-user industries include automotive, consumer electronics, building, and power. Moreover, due to the growing urban population in APAC, several governments and public-private partnership (PPP) projects targeted toward the development of public infrastructure and utility infrastructure have been initiated in the region. For example, in May 2022, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a policy-based loan worth USD 400 million to help the government of the Philippines in the development of infrastructure projects during the forecast period. For more key insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solder Materials Market 2023-2027

Solder Materials Market: Increasing electronic components in vehicles to drive growth

The increasing number of electronic components in vehicles is a significant driver for the market growth.

The demand for automotive PCBs (printed circuit boards) is expected to rise owing to the rising use of electronic components in vehicles.

This includes the introduction of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems in mass mid-segment vehicles.

The growing deployment of automation systems in vehicles lead to the higher integration of advanced electronic components, such as actuators, microcontrollers, and sensors, to enable in-vehicle communication.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Solder Materials Market: Increasing Adoption Of Automated Solutions For Soldering

The increasing adoption of automated solutions for soldering is an emerging market trend fueling the growth of solder materials.

With awareness regarding increasing automation among vendors and vendors seeking to gain a competitive advantage through automation, the use of automation in the soldering process is notably increasing.

While small-scale automation for soldering was used by vendors, the advances in robotics technology led to the use of robots in soldering processes.

The adoption of robots in soldering enhances the efficiency of soldering processes. It also improves the quality of soldering, increases productivity, and minimizes scrap.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth for solder materials during the forecast period.

To know about more key drivers, upcoming trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Some of the key Solder Materials Market Players:

The solder materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Belmont Metals Inc., Deoksan Hi Metal, Element Solutions Inc., Fusion Inc., GENMA Europe GmbH, Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Indium Corp., INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS, KOKI Co. Ltd., Qualitek International Inc., Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd., STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG, Tamura Corp., Warton Metals Ltd., Digi Key Corp., Fakhri Metals, Saru Silver Alloy Pvt. Ltd., Superior Flux and Mfg. Co., and Waytek Inc.

Solder Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the solder materials market by Product (Wire, Bar, Paste, Flux, and Others), End-user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Building, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The APAC region led the solder materials market in 2023, followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to various factors.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solder materials between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the solder materials and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solder materials market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solder materials vendors

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports, Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is expected to increase by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers semiconductor packaging materials market segmentations by material (organic substrate, lead frames, bonding wires, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing application of semiconductors is in it is notably driving the semiconductor packaging materials market growth.

The LED production equipment market size is expected to increase to USD 455.07 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers LED production equipment market segmentations by product (front-end LED production equipment and back-end LED production equipment) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing government support for the production and sales of LEDs is notably driving the LED production equipment market growth.

Solder Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 840.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Belmont Metals Inc., Deoksan Hi Metal, Element Solutions Inc., Fusion Inc., GENMA Europe GmbH, Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Indium Corp., INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS, KOKI Co. Ltd., Qualitek International Inc., Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd., STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG, Tamura Corp., Warton Metals Ltd., Digi Key Corp., Fakhri Metals, Saru Silver Alloy Pvt. Ltd., Superior Flux and Mfg. Co., and Waytek Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global solder materials market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global solder materials market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Wire - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wire - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wire - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Wire - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wire - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Paste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Paste - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Flux - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Flux - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Flux - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Flux - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Flux - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 123: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 125: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 126: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Belmont Metals Inc.

Exhibit 135: Belmont Metals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Belmont Metals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Belmont Metals Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Deoksan Hi Metal

Exhibit 138: Deoksan Hi Metal - Overview



Exhibit 139: Deoksan Hi Metal - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Deoksan Hi Metal - Key offerings

12.5 Element Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 141: Element Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Element Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Element Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Element Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Fusion Inc.

Exhibit 145: Fusion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fusion Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Fusion Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 GENMA Europe GmbH

Exhibit 148: GENMA Europe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 149: GENMA Europe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: GENMA Europe GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Harima Chemicals Group Inc.

Exhibit 154: Harima Chemicals Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Harima Chemicals Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Harima Chemicals Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Harima Chemicals Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Indium Corp.

Exhibit 158: Indium Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Indium Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Indium Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS

Exhibit 161: INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 162: INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS - Key offerings

12.12 KOKI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: KOKI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: KOKI Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: KOKI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Qualitek International Inc.

Exhibit 167: Qualitek International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Qualitek International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Qualitek International Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG

Exhibit 173: STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 174: STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 Tamura Corp.

Exhibit 176: Tamura Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Tamura Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Tamura Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Warton Metals Ltd.

Exhibit 179: Warton Metals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Warton Metals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Warton Metals Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio