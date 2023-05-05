Soldier Systems Market size to grow by USD 4,787.72 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for smart wearables to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soldier systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,787.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. Rising demand for smart wearables is the major factor driving the growth of the global soldier systems market. Smart wearables are electronic devices worn on the body to offer functionality beyond traditional clothing and accessories. These wearables are designed to enhance a soldier's field capabilities. Soldiers may benefit from real-time communications, navigation, situational awareness, and health monitoring via smart wearables, which can raise the percentage of missions that are successful, lower the danger of accidents or fatalities, and increase the overall effectiveness of soldiers in the field. Resultantly, military organizations all over the world have an increasing need for smart wearables. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover all the major insights on market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soldier Systems Market 2023-2027

Soldier systems market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global soldier systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer soldier systems in the market are ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Baylin Technologies Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Mayflower Communications Co. Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Stumpp Schuele and Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales, Trijicon Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ASELSAN AS - The company offers soldier systems such as Thermal imagers, SkeetIR thermal vision, and Laser Rangefinders.

The company offers soldier systems such as Thermal imagers, SkeetIR thermal vision, and Laser Rangefinders. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers soldier systems such as Thermal imagers, SkeetIR thermal vision, and Laser Rangefinders.

Baylin Technologies Inc. - The company offers soldier systems such as RF Converters, Amplifiers & BUCs, and Satellite Antennas.

Soldier Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (military and homeland security), type (personal protection, communication, power and data transmission, surveillance and target acquisition, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the military segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. The segment holds a major share of the global soldier systems market. Soldier systems such as head-mounted displays (HMDs) are either deployed by the aerial, land, or seaborne workforce, where HMDs are typically used for mission-critical situational awareness among the workforce. Furthermore, the military segment will experience steady growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing the military budget coupled with product releases by vendors will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global soldier systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global soldier systems market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of smart wearables for military operations will increase in the region. Heavy investment in the automation of operations through the integration of digitized processes is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for soldier systems from the region during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing military spending and the introduction of wearable devices such as head-mounted displays will contribute to the growth of the North American soldier systems market. Such factors are expected to drive the regional growth during the forecast period.

Soldier Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The adoption of active camouflage is an emerging trend in the global soldier systems market growth.

Active camouflage is a type of technology, which allows soldiers to blend in with their surroundings using materials that can change appearance and color in real-time. It is trending in the global soldier systems market owing to its potential benefits in improved camouflage, reduced detection, and increased survivability in combat situations.

Technological developments including creating more effective and lighter materials, better power supplies, and improved sensor capabilities are expected to raise the use of active camouflage in the global soldier systems market.

Active camouflage may also lighten conventional camouflage gear, improve soldier agility, and increase mobility, which are all factors that drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The growing connectivity of soldier systems is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global soldier systems market.

The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and connectivity features can improve soldier systems' capabilities, it also exposes them to cyberattacks and potential security breaches.

Sensitive data, including personal information, mission-critical data, and classified information, are frequently found in soldier systems and the safety of soldiers and the progress of military operations may be in a precarious position if this data ends up in the hands of malicious users.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Soldier Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soldier systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the soldier systems market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the soldier systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the soldier systems market vendors

Soldier Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,787.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Baylin Technologies Inc., BERETTA HOLDING SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Mayflower Communications Co. Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Stumpp Schuele and Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales, Trijicon Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

