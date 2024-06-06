"Soldiers of Song" Documentary Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13

"Soldiers of Song" will Premiere June 13 at Renowned New York Film Festival with Cast and Crew in Attendance; Film Chronicles the Unyielding Resilience of Ukraine's Musicians Directed & Produced by Ryan Smith

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Soldiers of Song" will make its world premiere on Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 PM at the AMC Theater 19th St. East 6 in New York, NY as part of the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. Directed and produced by Ryan Smith, in collaboration with a courageous Ukrainian production crew and Executive Produced by the Governor George Pataki Leadership Center, the film explores the profound impact of music on Ukrainian culture during a time of war.

Featuring Ukraine's most beloved musicians, including Slava Vakarchuk (Okean Elzy), Andriy Khlyvnyuk (Boombox), and Svitlana Tarabarova, "Soldiers of Song" reveals the experiences of life under the shadow of Russian aggression and weaves together narratives of resilience, hope, and healing, as musicians bravely navigate through harrowing challenges to inspire unity and courage. Through intimate interviews and personal narratives, each contributor adds a unique chapter to the story.

Directed and produced by New York-native Ryan Smith, this film marks a continuation of Smith's previous acclaimed work, including the Emmy Award-winning "NFL 360: Who If Not Us," which followed a group of football players in Ukraine who volunteered to join the military in defense of their country.

"Music has the remarkable ability to forge connections across cultures. We feel that 'Soldiers of Song' will offer audiences a deeper understanding of the Ukrainian experience, fostering empathy and connection with their struggles," said Smith.

The feature-length documentary is an extension of work being done by the Governor George Pataki Leadership Center, which started a Ukraine Relief Fund in 2022 to provide Ukrainians with housing units, heating generators, and medical supplies. Governor Pataki will be in attendance at the June 13 premiere of the film, along with other special guests.

"In times of crisis, music has the power to heal, unite, and inspire," said Governor Pataki, who serves as Executive Producer on the film. "'Soldiers of Song' showcases the unwavering courage and resilience of Ukraine's musicians, serving as a testament to the human spirit's triumph over oppression."

Owen Pataki added, "It was a distinct pleasure to recommend Ryan Smith for our mission to Ukraine. His insightful vision and dedication culminated in this remarkable film. We are thrilled to see 'Soldiers of Song' honored at the Tribeca Film Festival."

Spanning the entirety of the country, production for the film extended to the frontlines, where cameras were embedded with musicians, capturing their raw experiences. Smith and the production team conducted intimate interviews and filmed musical performances on the ground in Ukraine. Post-production took six months, during which the team navigated through challenges like air raid sirens, power outages, and the unsettling sound of missiles flying past their homes.

This film also features Metallica's iconic ballad "Nothing Else Matters," performed by Ukrainian pop singer Svitlana Tarabarova. This rendition of the song serves as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people, forging a bond that transcends borders and unites hearts in the face of adversity.

