SoldOut.com Partner with Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkat Athletics teams up with SoldOut.com to become their official ticket sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoldOut.com is thrilled to announce its partnership as the official resale partner for the Sam Houston Bearkats. This marks a significant milestone for SoldOut.com as the company enters the collegiate sports arena for the first time.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Sam Houston Bearkats and bring our expertise in tickets to the world of college sports," said Andrew Hentrich, President of SoldOut.com. "This partnership represents a unique opportunity for us to support the passionate Bearkats fanbase while ensuring a seamless and secure ticketing experience."

As the Bearkats' official resale partner, SoldOut.com will provide fans with a reliable platform to buy tickets to all Bearkats sporting events. This partnership is designed to enhance fan engagement and ensure that Bearkats supporters have access to every thrilling moment of the upcoming season.

The collaboration with Bearkat Athletics underscores SoldOut.com's commitment to expanding its presence in the sports industry, while also providing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of college athletics.

About SoldOut.com

SoldOut.com is a leading online ticket marketplace, led by founder and president Andrew Hentrich, a 40-year veteran in the ticketing industry. We are a trusted partner for venues, teams, and promoters by specializing in strategic partnerships that benefit both event organizers and fans. Whether it's concerts, sports, theater, or festivals, SoldOut.com connects people to the events they love.

