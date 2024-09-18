SOLE FITNESS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTION IN LEADERSHIP AND VIRTUAL FITNESS OFFERINGS

Sole Fitness, an innovative leader in premium, affordable home fitness equipment, expands with new CEO, Brad White and development of Sole+ Studios

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole Fitness, renowned for its high-quality and affordable home fitness equipment, is excited to announce its expansion into the virtual fitness space. Under the supervision of its new CEO, Brad White, Sole is entering a new frontier – one that responds to the growing demand for accessible fitness solutions. With new leadership, a growing team of on-camera talent, and a diverse offering of streamable classes, Sole sets its sights on injecting new energy into the online fitness space.

Sole+ Studios Instructors, Simoné Bart (left) and Bradford Stevens (right)

The company's most recent innovations begin with the promotion of Brad White, new CEO of Sole Fitness, and the creation of Sole+ Studios, the hub of its online fitness content. "We're committed to continuing Sole's legacy of providing premium products and experiences as we step into this new landscape," says White. "Sole+ Studios is dedicated to producing content that is both engaging and education focused. We're excited to offer free classes on all of our best-selling products and inspire people to live healthier lives."

To spearhead the development of Sole+ Studios and oversee the creation of online fitness classes, Sole has appointed Bradford Stevens to take on the dual role of Director of Fitness and Founding Instructor. Stevens comes from a wealth of knowledge and experience. Prior to joining Sole as one of its first three instructors, he helped develop Peloton's rower offerings, worked alongside the founders of SoulCycle and Flywheel, and established multiple fitness studios, a corporate wellness company, and pioneered the online fitness space with his businesses.

"As the virtual fitness landscape continues to evolve, one thing is always constant: community," Stevens shared. "Our number one priority is building and nourishing the relationships we have with our members. Sole+ Studios is excited to bring a diverse team of instructors to the forefront, one that speaks to all levels and all backgrounds. We'll be adding even more instructors to our team in September."

In an ever-growing market where at-home fitness options can feel overwhelming both in regards to price points and performances, workout enthusiasts can now rely on Sole Fitness and Sole+ Studios to provide high-quality online treadmill, elliptical, and strength classes led by top-tier instructors on their renowned and affordable equipment. Stevens shared, "As we continue to build out Sole+ Studios, we are making sure that we are evolving with each user no matter where or who they are, we aim to be alongside them every step of the way."

ABOUT SOLE FITNESS:

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sole Fitness is a leading innovator in the fitness equipment industry, dedicated to enhancing the way people achieve their health and wellness goals. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Sole Fitness designs and manufactures a diverse range of cardio and strength-training equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, and recumbent bikes. Combining cutting-edge technology with durable construction, Sole Fitness aims to deliver effective, reliable, and accessible fitness solutions for users at every level. The company's mission is to inspire healthier lives through superior fitness products and exceptional service.

