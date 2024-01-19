'SOLE Marketing™' Program Aims to Boost Orthotics Sales for Podiatrists & Chiropodists in the U.S. & Canada

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive "SOLE Marketing™" program, designed to revolutionize how podiatrists & chiropodists in the U.S. and Canada promote orthotics, and increase their orthotics sales. Integrating orthotics into podiatrists' and chiropodists' online presence is key to this initiative. Each practitioner will receive a professionally designed banner that prominently features orthotics on their website, along with a stand-alone web page with detailed information about the benefits of orthotics. This web page will also provide an easy way for patients to engage, such as an easy-to-use form for scheduling consultations.

SOLE Marketing™ revolutionizes how podiatrists & chiropodists in the U.S. & Canada promote & sell orthotics. Post this Be visible, connect, & gain new patients online.

The "SOLE Marketing™" program includes several other components that promote orthotics for participating podiatrists and chiropodists as well. For instance, a robust email campaign will be created to educate and keep patients informed about orthotics solutions for many foot health issues. Additionally, monthly orthotics blogs and spot campaigns will ensure that orthotics remain a focal point for both existing and potential patients. More in-depth education and deeper engagement will be provided through a custom-branded orthotics eBook and social media digital library for Facebook and Instagram. To capture patients' attention in the office, a visually appealing orthotics poster will be designed for display in waiting and exam rooms. This multi-faceted approach ensures a consistent and engaging message across all patient touch points.

The "SOLE Marketing™" program is more than just a marketing strategy. It is also a comprehensive approach to educating and engaging patients about the importance of orthotics in foot health. Podiatry Content Connection is committed to providing podiatrists and chiropodists with the tools they need to effectively market their services and improve patient care.

For more information about "SOLE Marketing™" and how it can transform your orthotics sales, please contact us at 718-475-9449 or visit PodiatryCC.com.

