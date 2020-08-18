Sole Source Capital-Backed Supply Chain Services Acquires Dasco Label

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole Source Capital LLC ("Sole Source" or the "Firm"), an industrial-focused private equity firm providing capital to North American lower-middle market companies, today announced that its portfolio company, Supply Chain Services ("the Company"), a premier provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and factory automation solutions to customers across North America, acquired Dasco Label ("Dasco"), a leading solutions provider of custom labels, imprinting, serialization, and barcoding services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, Dasco has served customers across the manufacturing, healthcare, laboratory, retail, and warehouse/distribution industries for more than 60 years. Dasco specializes in manufacturing and product ID labeling, wire and cable identification, and hospital lab identification as well as UL/CSA approved labeling material and circuit board and rating plate labels. Dasco is also a distributor for many large national brand products including industrial labels, thermal printers, barcode scanners, label dispensers, and label software.

Supply Chain Services, which was acquired by Sole Source Capital in May 2020, delivers innovative automated data collection solutions to nearly 2,000 customers, providing critical technology that allows businesses to become more efficient and responsive. Through this acquisition of Dasco, the Company expands it product offerings, providing its customers with an enhanced range of technology and customized solutions.

"Dasco is a valuable addition to Supply Chain Services' product and service portfolio and we are pleased to welcome them to the Sole Source Capital family," said David Fredston, Managing Partner of Sole Source Capital. "Strategic growth is a core component of our investment strategy for the Company and Dasco adds attractive complementary product lines, further bolstering its impressive asset base. Leveraging our team's strong sourcing capabilities, we have been able to continue to carry out our recession resistant investment strategy to drive growth across our portfolio, despite a difficult and dislocated market, and the addition of Dasco to Supply Chain Services is a testament to the hard work of our team."

About Supply Chain Services

Headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, Supply Chain Services is a North American value-added reseller of barcoding and data collection solutions. As experts in data collection technology, the Company works to provide knowledgeable sales and information technology expertise to increase efficiency and productivity to a wide range of end markets such as food processing and distribution, grocery, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics services. For more information, please visit www.supplychainservices.com/.

About Dasco Label

Established in 1954, Dasco Label is a leading solutions provider and distributor of custom labels, imprinting, serialization, and barcoding services. The company is also a distributor for large national products including industrial labels, thermal printers, barcode scanners, label dispensers, and label software. Dasco is committed to providing the best service for every customer, big or small. For more information, please visit https://www.dasco.com/.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is an operationally-focused lower-middle market private equity firm that targets investments in high-growth industrial sub-sectors including precision manufacturing, diversified distribution, packaging, and industrial services. Sole Source seeks to partner with strong management teams and founder-owned businesses that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact [email protected].

