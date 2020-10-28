Sole Source Capital LLC Announces Timothy Cavitt as Vice President of Operations

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole Source Capital LLC ("Sole Source" or the "Firm") today announced the hiring of Timothy Cavitt as a Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mr. Cavitt will partner with Portfolio Company leadership teams, deploying his global operating experience and Lean Sigma expertise to implement The SSC WaySM.

"We are thrilled Timothy is joining Sole Source, bringing his deep operational expertise and decades of proven experience," said David Fredston, Managing Partner of Sole Source Capital. "He has a long track record of working with a variety of businesses to improve efficiency, drive revenue growth, and develop high-performing teams."

"Sole Source stands apart because of its unique operational and data-driven approach to the lower-middle market," said Mr. Cavitt. "I'm confident that I can immediately contribute to the Operations team by utilizing my knowledge and network from roles with leading private equity firms and global companies."

Mr. Cavitt has more than 20 years of experience leading operations across a range of businesses, sectors, and geographies. Prior to joining Sole Source, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Voltea, a water technology company based in the Netherlands, where he expanded operations globally, drove operational efficiencies, and achieved significant revenue growth. Previously, Mr. Cavitt served in a range of operational roles in both public and private equity environments, including as a Vice President at The Gores Group, where he worked with Sole Source's Dewey Turner, Partner, Operations.

"It's great to have the opportunity to work with Timothy again," said Mr. Turner. "From our previous work together, I know Timothy is a committed leader with expert operating knowledge, constant drive, and a commitment to excellence. I look forward to what we can achieve together."

Sole Source Capital is a private equity investment firm that brings a data-driven, operational approach to the lower-middle market. The firm executes a disciplined strategy that targets high-growth industrial sub-sectors including precision manufacturing, diversified distribution, and industrial services. Sole Source seeks to partner with strong management teams and founder-owned businesses that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.solesourcecapital.com or contact [email protected].

