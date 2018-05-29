Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

Solebury Trout provides investor relations, corporate communications and market access. Over more than 20 years and 500 engagements in life sciences, the company has introduced clients to a unique, highly-specialized and sophisticated investor and sell-side analyst base and hosted hundreds of well-attended conferences, R&D days and thought leader events.

"We're thrilled to have Brad and his team join our firm and expand our practice," said Jonathan Fassberg, Co-CEO of Solebury Trout and leader of the firm's life sciences business, which currently has nearly 90 clients. "The combination of an established corporate communications practice, market access abilities and capital markets advisory platform gives Solebury Trout an unmatched ability to reach key stakeholders and maximize shareholder returns for life sciences companies at every stage of development."

Miles joins Solebury Trout as a managing director, reporting to Lisa Wolford, Co-CEO of Solebury Trout and head of the firm's multi-sector corporate communications practice. For more than 20 years, Miles has run BMC Communications, an award-winning corporate communications agency focused exclusively on life sciences, helping more than 100 biopharma clients tell their complex stories—to Wall Street, media and potential partners—to build awareness and value, forge strong alliances, and move their business objectives forward.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Solebury Trout," said Miles. "Solebury Trout has been a leader in providing strategic investor relations and market access to life sciences companies for more than two decades. Together we are well-positioned to bring comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications services to leading life sciences companies, helping them achieve their ambitious goals of bringing innovative new treatments to patients in need."

About Solebury Trout

Solebury Trout provides clients with senior counsel and execution on investor relations and corporate communications strategies. The firm's global reach extends through a network of offices in New York, Boston, Stamford and San Francisco, as well as consultants in the U.K., connecting clients with the right investors and media in all the major financial centers. A highly-experienced team of 60 senior professionals has expertise in investor relations, equity research, portfolio management, private equity, investment banking, journalism and corporate communications.

Solebury Trout is affiliated with Solebury Capital, the leading equity capital markets advisory firm, and is a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

About Solebury Capital

Solebury Capital is a global advisory firm and registered broker dealer exclusively focused on equity capital markets advisory services. Since 2005, the company has completed more than 600 transactions, providing clients with independent advice and judgment honed in decades of experience in capital markets at leading investment firms across the globe.

About PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

