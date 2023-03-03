Solectrac Electric Tractors Join Farmers for Climate Action, Urging Policymakers to Pay Attention

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac Electric Tractors, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), will join "Farmers for Climate Action: Rally for Resilience," a grassroots alliance of farmers, farmworkers and farmer allies that will be heading to Washington D.C. during the week of March 6, 2023, with a singular ask for policymakers: make climate change policy a priority in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Solectrac e25 electric tractor

"Electric tractors are an essential part of addressing the climate crisis and forging a sustainable future for farmers. These tractors can be charged from renewable energy and not only eliminate on-site emissions, but also provide a healthier work environment," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac, a subsidiary of Ideanomics.

Led by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), Farm Aid, and supported by an alliance of organizations, the event aims to bring a mass mobilization of producers to the Capitol, reminiscent of the 1979 Tractorcade. This time, a Solectrac electric tractor will be on display to show that the future of agriculture is here.

The focus of the 3-day event is on the next Farm Bill on the docket for the 118th Congress. Farmers, ranchers, and advocates want legislators to address the severe challenges facing the farming community due to the climate crisis. They are asking that the next Farm Bill explicitly empower farmers to tackle climate change by providing resources, assistance, and incentives that will allow them to lead the way in implementing proven climate solutions. "We want to urge Congress that electrification of agriculture is part of the myriad of solutions that we will need to pursue in order to attain a sustainable food system," said Iyer.

"For countless farmers and communities across the country, a status quo Farm Bill would miss the mark. Nothing short of bold structural changes – including significant investments in sustainable agriculture and enacting fair pricing policies – will do," said Mike Lavender, NCAS Interim Policy Director. In addition to drawing attention to the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of our climate crisis, farmers will be calling on our nation's politicians to enact policies that promote racial equity and address the history of discrimination against Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color.

The Rally for Resilience will take place from March 6-8, 2023 in Washington D.C., with satellite events scheduled around the country.

Current lead organizational partners include: National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, Rural Coalition, Federation of Southern Cooperatives, Land Assistance Fund, HEAL Food Alliance, Farm Aid, National Young Farmers Coalition, Food Animal Concerns Trust, Rural Advancement Foundation International USA, Ohio Ecological Food and Farming Association, Land Stewardship Project, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Kiss the Ground, Family Farm Defenders, the Union of Concerned Scientists, American Agricultural Movement, American Sustainable Business Network, Certified Naturally Grown, Organic Seed Alliance, EarthJustice, and Women, Food and Agriculture Network. Additional information, including the most up-to-date list of organizational partners, is available here.

About Solectrac

Solectrac is a subsidiary of Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), has been a Certified B Corp since 2019, and continues to maintain the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. Since becoming a subsidiary of Ideanomics in 2021, Solectrac has been growing fast and adding new dealerships every month to its expanding network to provide sales and service to customers. In 2022, the company opened a new 36,000 square foot production facility in Northern California and soon added a second assembly center in North Carolina to serve east coast customers. For more information, visit www.solectrac.com.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global group with a simple mission: accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles, charging, and financing solutions under one roof, Ideanomics is the one-stop partner needed to simplify the transition to, and operation of, any EV fleet. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

