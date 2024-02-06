Solely: A Year of Growth, Innovation, and Sustainability

Solely

06 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

From Market Expansion to Impressive Growth, Solely becomes the #1 brand of Dried Mango & Pineapple in the US and Continues Mission of Redefining Clean Food

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solely, the trailblazing organic fruit snack brand redefining the clean food movement, celebrates a year of remarkable achievements. With a sustained growth of over 70% (3-Yr CAGR), adding 18,000 new points of sale, and sustainability investments to its integrated structure, Solely has broken barriers in the healthy snacking landscape in 2023 and proved its journey is just getting started.

Key Highlights of 2023

  • Sustained success with 70% 3-Year Compound Annual Growth: Solely experienced outstanding growth, reaching millions of more American households in 2023, a testament to its robust business strategy, steadfast commitment to quality and transparency, and a dedicated team of industry veterans who understand Solely's unwavering mission of making clean food accessible to all.
  • Expanded Physical Availability with 18,000 New Points of Sale: In an ambitious expansion move to make on-the-go healthy snacking more convenient, Solely added 18,000 new points of sale in 2023, being led by the award-winning, innovative Fruit Jerky line and first-ever Whole Fruit Gummies made from just organic fruit. The added distribution expands the brand's reach to impressive 50,000+ points of sale, nationally, showcasing the brand's widespread reach and popularity amongst consumers. Solely can be found in popular retail and convenience chains including Whole Foods, Target, Albertsons, 7–11, CVS, and more.
  • #1 Brand of Dried Mango and Pineapple in the U.S.: Acknowledging its excellence in the industry, Solely proudly earned the title of the U.S.'s largest dried mango and pineapple brand. The accolade solidifies the company's position as an industry leader and reflects its dedication to delivering high-quality products straight from the source.
  • Sustainability Innovations to Reduce Global Carbon Footprint: Environmental responsibility has always been at the forefront of Solely's mission. The brand saves approximately 1.6 million pounds of fruit from waste annually, instilling regenerative and organic farming practices in its network of Solely Certified Farmers across Mexico and Latin America. In 2023, the company continued its investment in sustainability initiatives, including installing over 1,000 highly efficient solar panels at its production facilities. These solar panels will generate 1 million kilo-watt hours, offsetting a remarkable 416 tons of CO2 annually, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

"As we reflect on the extraordinary milestones of the past year, Solely stands at the intersection of growth, innovation, and sustainability," said Simon Sacal, CEO of Solely. "Our journey goes beyond crafting delicious snacks; it's about reshaping the future of food. We are excited to continue this journey, providing consumers with snacks that align with their values from a brand they can trust."

Looking Ahead: As Solely concludes a remarkable year, it remains committed to fostering innovation, expanding its reach, and furthering sustainability initiatives. In Q1 2024, the company is introducing three new flavors to its popular Organic Fruit Jerky Line: Mango Blueberry, Mango Passionfruit, and Mango Guava. Additionally, Solely is unveiling a packaging rebrand designed to reflect the magic consumers experience with the aroma, taste, and texture of its Organic Fruit Snacks.

For more information on Solely's products, eco-conscious efforts, and mission, visit www.solely.com.

About Solely
Solely is an innovative, people-driven clean food company that is rethinking every step of how food is developed, grown, sourced, processed, and sold. They are on a mission to revolutionize how families consume produce and make simple, clean food accessible to all. Each SKU from their Dried Fruit, Fruit jerky, Whole Fruit Gummies, and Vegetable and Fruit Pastas, are made with the fewest possible ingredients that are clearly listed on the front of the packaging to ensure consumer transparency. The company's planet-forward philosophy is not only reducing food waste by using perfect and "imperfect" produce but also results in a higher quality of life for their farmers. The line is USDA Organic, OU Kosher-certified, non-GMO Project Verified, naturally gluten-free, and vegan. For more information on Solely, visit www.solely.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Taylor Engert | Elly Kellner
[email protected]
www.startrco.com

SOURCE Solely

